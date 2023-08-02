Call The Midwife's Helen George pictured with young daughters after split

Newly-single star Helen George took to Instagram on Wednesday with a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of her family life. The actress shared a photo to her Stories taken from the back that showed her walking with her two daughters, five-year-old Wren and one-year-old Lark.

In the snapshot, which was taken during a day out at Legoland Windsor, the doting mum strolled along, holding hands with her youngest little girl, who wore a sweet striped skirt and white cardigan with her half pulled back in little bunches.

WATCH: Call The Midwife star Helen George addresses fan disappointment

Just ahead of them walked Wren, wearing a blue top and shorts and pink baseball cap. Helen kept things casual in denim cut-off shorts with a blue-and-white striped shirt, black bag and sunglasses.

She captioned the image: "The best of times. Thank you @legolandwindsor. You always brighten up a summer break."

© Instagram Helen with her children at Legoland Windsor

The popular Call the Midwife performer shares her two children with her former co-star, Jack Ashton, who she was in a relationship with for seven years until their recent split.

Helen confirmed the news in a statement that she shared with the Mirror. It read: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

© Getty Helen and her ex-partner Jack Ashton

The Birmingham-born beauty stars as Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife, while Jack played Reverend Tom Hereward in the show, but his character left after his TV wife Barbara died in the seventh series.

The duo will continue to co-parent their two children. Earlier in the year, when Helen's character Nurse Trixie was preparing to be wed on Call the Midwife, Jack had hinted that everything was fine with their relationship, even calling his now ex-partner "beautiful".

© Getty The star is a fan favourite

"I'm pleased Trixie tied the knot last series," he opined. "Trixie's far too beautiful not to have a husband!" Helen and Jack first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa.

Prior to their relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Speaking about the end of her marriage, Helen told Stella magazine: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce.

© Shutterstock The Call The Midwife star is enjoying her summer break

"I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

It hasn't been the easiest of times for Helen recently, with the star sparking concern when she shared a photograph of herself wearing a leg cast earlier in the month.

Helen recently injured her leg

In the picture, she was photographed using a medical leg knee walker and judging by the swathes of bandages, Helen, 39, appeared to have sustained a painful-looking leg injury.

Alluding to her leg knee walker, Helen quipped in her caption: "Speedy," followed by a black heart emoji. However, the mum-of-two appears to be back on her feet now, and enjoying a summer of fun with her children.