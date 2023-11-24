Carrie Johnson shocks with photo of Wilfred and Romy on surprise family getaway

It feels as though Carrie Johnson and her brood have just arrived home from their lavish half-term holiday abroad but on Thursday the mother-of-three revealed she and her little ones have already headed on their next getaway - and you won't believe it.

Taking to her Instagram account, Carrie shared two photos showing her eldest children, Wilfred, three, and Romy, one, having a bath whilst next door to a real-life lion who was peering at the children.

The family have headed to Lion Lodge in Kent

Captioning the post, she penned: "Swipe for a surprise! [Lion emoji] Move over Tiger Who Came to Tea. It’s all about the Lion Who Came to Bathtime". The little ones could barely keep their eyes on the animal without looking away and they can be seen in the image ducking as he came close to the glass window separating them.

Both Wilfred and Romy's vibrant blonde hair couldn't go unnoticed in the sweet image and looked brighter than ever in the candid shot.

Proud mum Carrie couldn't wait to share news of their latest adventue

The family has headed to Lion Lodge, Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent. The luxury accommodation has a variety of different animal lodges from Rhio Lodge - a private cottage with its own garden where the rhinos roam - to Giraffe Lodge - an African-inspired 'glamping' experience.

The Lion Lodges, where the Johnsons have chosen to stay are named Kikuyu and Jibana and offer guests to immerse themselves in the lives of Kamari and Hasani, the African lions who live there, one of which who can be seen in the photos shared by Carrie.

© Carrie Johnson/Instagram The Johnson's haven't long returned from their sun-soaked holiday during October half term

The trip looks like the ultimate safari holiday, with even the bath they were in fitting with the wildlife aesthetic and crafted from wood panels which were also used on the floor and walls.

Behind the lion was an impeccable forest background with towering trees as far as the eye could see. The fabulous post sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans of the family, who couldn't wait to weigh in.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

"That lion [lion emoji] looks as if he has found his tea, I hope that window is strong [heart eyes emoji]," one penned. A second replied writing: "I love that they are both not bothered [laughing face emoji] and looking the other way [red love heart emoji]! #chilled".

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oh my gosh that lion [lion emoji] is eyeing the children up [laughing emoji] seriously though what am amazing experience for them, and you [heart emoji].