Carrie Johnson reveals new detail of magical family home - and her kids will love it

Carrie Johnson has been making a number of adorable changes to her lavish Oxfordshire cottage where she lives with her husband Boris Johnson, and their three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, one, and baby Frank.

It's safe to say her latest amendment to the £3.8 million fairytale home will certainly go down well with her little ones, as she showed off the impeccable circus scene she is currently having painted in one of her children's bedrooms.

The new addition to Carrie's family home will go down well with the children

The mother-of-three reshared a photo of the masterpiece being created by decorative artist Meg Boscawen who posted the sneak peak on Instagram. The details of the room include warm yellow walls, emblazoned with a vibrant circus tent, a winding tree, and a helicopter - all handpainted.

Carrie also shared an action shot of Meg hard at work in the room and penned: "The super talented @megboscawenstudio doing her thing," whilst Meg was reaching high to paint the leaves on large trees that covered the wall from the floor to the ceiling.

The former media adviser revealed whimsical tree painting on her walls

It is likely the new additions to the walls are in her eldest son, Wilfred's room as he already has elements of a circus theme in his cosy bedroom. Adorned on the frilly cushions atop his bed, are acrobats in harlequin leotards posed as if in mid-air.

This isn't the first time Carrie has called on Meg for a revamp as just last week she was pictured creating baby Frank's new nursery.

Frank's new nursery looks so calming

The adorable room is inspired by an English garden and the walls are covered in twisting wildflowers and elegant hand-painted trees. The calming colour palette of the creation is a calming verdant green, the perfect environment for a four-month-old.

Alongside an image of the room, shared to the artist's social media were the words were the words: "Painting an English garden for a little one," to which Carrie replied: "Frankie is a lucky boy [tree and red love heart emoji]."

© Instagram Wilfred already has a circus theme in his bedroom as depicted on the scatter cushions on his bed

The intricate wall art will perfectly complement the rest of Carrie's homely cottage which is covered in frilly scatter-cushions, ornate mirrors, and not to mention their sprawling plush garden - complete with a duck pond.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

A family of ducks has even moved in, following the Johnsons' neighbours offering them as a gift. Wilfred and Romy certainly cannot get enough of their feathery companions and are often captured by their mother heading down to say 'hello'.