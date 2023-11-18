Carrie Johnson puts baby Frank's vibrant red hair on full display in candid mother-son photo from beautiful master bedroom

Carrie Johnson couldn't be more in love with her baby Frank, whom she and her husband, Boris Johnson, welcomed back in July and the latest photo of the infant couldn't be more adorable.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram account with a candid photo of herself and her little one snuggled up in her beautiful master bedroom in their £3.8 million country home. Frank's vibrant red locks stole the show in the close-up snap whilst mum Carrie smiled for the camera.

© Instagram Baby Frank's red hair is so vibrant

"Hiding from the other two," she hilariously captioned the image, donning a beautiful Cabbages and Roses cardigan which was grey and featured red and green detailing around the collar.

Carrie and Boris' decadent bedroom features a luxe hardwood bed, which the mother-son duo appears to be lying on, decorated with frilly scatter cushions in blue and white which match the impeccable blue and white china lamp they have on their bedside table.

© Instagram The bedroom was first revealed when Carrie announced her son's birth

As well as Frank, she is the proud mum of Romy, one, and Wilfred, three, so it's no surprise the mother-of-three needed a hiatus, especially as she confessed in an earlier image that she was nursing a hangover!

"Please help my hangover," she penned alongside an image of a Greggs bag, no doubt filled with a delicious pastry.

© Instagram Carrie made a candid confession to her followers

The sweet photo with her baby boy followed an update on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of Frank's never-before-seen nursery.

Carrie pulled out all the stops to create the perfect room, enlisting decorative artist Meg Boscawen, who created the most beautifully detailed English garden wall design for the four-month-old.

The intricate decor in Frank's room is so calming

Sharing a photo of the incredible, Meg penned: "Painting an English garden for a little one," to which Carrie replied: "Frankie is a lucky boy [tree and red love heart emoji]," and reshared the image to her own stories.

Carrie shared a second image of the beautiful room on Friday

The doting mother followed up the snap with a second one, this time showing off not only even more of Meg's masterpiece but one of the pieces of country furniture in Frank's room which was a distressed chest of drawers covered in rustic sage green paint.

"More beautiful work by the wonderful @megboscawenstudio," Carrie penned alongside the image.