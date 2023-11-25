Strictly's Janette Manrara inundated with support as she shares glimpse inside hectic life scheudle

Janette Manrara has had a busy November with juggling hosting It Takes Two and being a mum to baby Lyra, which also marking the incredible milestone of her 40th birthday.

On Saturday, the star decided to share several glimpse inside her busy life, sharing photos of her beloved mum helping her look after her baby girl, several sweet photos of Lyra, including one of her meeting with fellow Strictly baby Chyna, who is the daughter of Neil Jones, and a glimpse inside some of her birthday celebrations with the cake she was gifted on It Takes Two.

The professional dancer looked incredible in all of the photos, especially the first one, where she wowed in a leg-lengthening mini-skirt as she held onto her young daughter and stood alongside her mum.

In her caption, Janette explained: "Life lately… Mom (@stepby2designs) being on the road w/ me helping @aljazskorjanec w/ Lyra, visits to #ItTakesTwo, late nights in hotels, baby play dates, birthday cake shenanigans, but all of it w/ so much love and excitement for life right now."

© Instagram Janette's mum has been on hand to help out

Fans went wild in the comments and showered her with compliments, as one penned: "How wonderful your mum is getting to be part of this with you, special times for you all. And as for Lyra's stunning eyes," while a second added: "Thank you for sharing! Would love to see Thiago with Lyra and Havana in a Strictly pic soon."

A third posted: "Ah, life is about family and friends!" while a fourth shared: "Gorgeous family love her mum giving her help so sweet," and a fifth enthused: "What beautiful eyes Lyra has. She is adorable."

© Instagram Lyra looked so sweet in the new photo

When Janette marked her 40th birthday, the professional dancer shared a number of beautiful snaps from her lavish celebrations where she and her closest friends and family lived it up at the Ned, an exclusive hotel and members club where they enjoyed a lavish meal.

Despite the glamour of her big day, little Lyra is the one who truly stole the show as she beamed in a series of photos and videos with her parents. Captioning the post, Janette penned: "Yesterday was a very special day. Had all of my closest friends with me (even @carlasossi who flew over from the USA just to be there) my mother, my husband, and my beautiful Lyra [rose emoji].

© Instagram Lyra has a large Strictly family

"Wish I had my family from Miami there w/ me as well, but feeling grateful for all of life's blessings. A day I will cherish forever. Thank you to @thenedlondon and @nathhunterpope for organising it fabulously, and to everyone who came to celebrate 40 w/ me."

The featured photo of the carousel showed the proud mum cradling her baby girl, who was wearing the most adorable ivory dress. In fact, she perfectly matched her parents who were both donned in cream ensembles; Janette in a figure-flattering lace jumpsuit and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, opting for a beige suit and cream T-shirt.

© Instagram The star recently celebrated turning 40

The trio were captured posing on the chic harlequin floors that perfectly matched their monochrome aesthetic for the day. Another sweet moment saw a video clip of little Lyra playing with her doting parents and her smile was just infectious!

