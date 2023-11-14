Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec mark major achievement following 'mum-shaming' comments

Janette Manrara has found herself facing criticism following the presenter's decision to return to work following the birth of her daughter Lyra, with the dancer opening up about the negativity in a piece for Morning Live.

The piece was positively receieved by viewers and in a new video, Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec shared their joy and surprise that the content had been viewed over one million times. As you can see in the clip below, the pair were walking together to the record their podcast as they made the announcement, both wearing black coats as they braved the windy and wet weather.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec put on united front after ‘mum-shaming’ comments

The video started with Janette worrying about her "first grey hair" before realising it was just some "dry shampoo". Janette explained: "We just wanted to come on as we saw that our Morning Live video hit one million views.

"It's amazing to know that it touched so many people and that it resonated with so many parents." Aljaz then added: "I was surprised on the one hand that it did, but then on the other hand, it's good that we talked about it."

© Instagram The coupler thanked their fans for the response to Janette's piece

The couple then thanked their viewers for watching the Morning Live video, with Janette sharing her hopes that following the clip "something [would] change".

Speaking about how the negative comments affected her in the piece, the mum-of-one explained: "I was excited and I felt really empowered being a working mum for the first time. But some people had other views. I have had a few negative comments on social media about going back to work.

© Instagram Janette returned to work after welcoming her baby daughter

"Comments like these do give me a sense of guilt because I do spend time away from Lyra. But I also think parents' situations are all completely different and they must do what's best for their children.

"In my situation, it works for my family but I don't understand why some parents' choices are shamed because they don't conform to parental stereotypes."

© Dave J Hogan The dancer is a popular face on Morning Live

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section with messages for the TV host. "This would not even be an issue if it had been the other way round! Lyra is being cared for by a loving parent (yes Dads can be that too)!"

A second added: "How lovely for Lyra to be cared for by her Daddy [love heart emoji]. This is wonderful for them to have that bond and if you are happy to go back to work then that is Totally YOUR choice. Nothing nowadays fits into perfect square boxes.. You do what works for you and your familyI bet you love getting home to them both and having some wonderful QT together xxx."