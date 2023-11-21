Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' grown-up children Carys and Dylan resurface in new family photo that gets fans talking

While some siblings have a mixed relationship, this couldn't be further from the truth for Carys and Dylan Douglas, the children of Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

In a photo shared on Carys' Instagram, the sibling duo were seen mucking about with one another as they posed together in a tent. Dylan had sweetly wrapped his arm around his sister while they both smiled for the camera, with Carys even cheekily poking her tongue out for one of the snaps. In her caption, Carys referenced her bond, as she simply said: "@dylan__douglas !"

Dylan was one of the first to respond to the post, as he replied: "Love it, love you always a good time," while a second fan enthused: "By far the best siblings to exist."

A third penned: "Dylan you need to ensure your sister has her eyes open in photos. Only fair," while a fourth complimented: "Best duo," and plenty more shared heart emojis in the comments.

© Instagram Carys and Dylan showcased their sweet sibling bond

Carys and Dylan are almost carbon copies of their parents, and Dylan showed this off earlier in the month when he shared a photo of himself hiking through the desert, and he looked so much like his father.

"It's a scene out of The Misfits," one fan remarked, while another exclaimed: "You are such a star." This isn't the first time Dylan has been compared to his father.

© Instagram The pair enjoyed some time away from their parents

In an earlier post, fans were quick to highlight the uncanny resemblance. "You look so much like your dad in the first pic," a follower noted, with others echoing similar sentiments about his star quality and striking growth. Catherine, ever the proud mother, also chimed in with her affection, commenting: "Love this."

Dylan humorously noted that his adventurous photoshoot came with a drawback – a sunburn! "Sunburn in the pool," he quipped, crediting photographer Jodi Bassi Markoff for capturing the moment.

© Instagram Carys and Dylan have some very famous parents

Despite their children's upbringing in the shadow of their iconic parents, Dylan and Carys' personal lives have largely remained private. However, Catherine has opened up about the possibility of them pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

In a conversation on the Today Show, Catherine shared that while she and Michael would have suggested considering other careers, they couldn't ignore their children's passion for acting. "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft," she said.

© Getty Dylan might follow his parents into the entertainment industry

She elaborated on their dedication to the craft, noting that both Dylan and Carys have been involved in theater camps alongside Broadway kids, holding their own impressively.

Catherine proudly added that her children are not just talented in acting but are also academically gifted, studying history and politics. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!" she explained.

