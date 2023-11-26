Michael Douglas left in disbelief as he appears in new video with rarely-seen daughter Carys - and she's so grown up!

Michael Douglas was feeling all the emotions this holiday weekend, as he enjoyed a very special Thanksgiving on the other side of the pond.

The Hollywood star jetted off to the UK's capital, London, to reunite with his daughter Carys, 20, who is currently studying in Italy.

The pair were all smiles as they watched horse drawn carriages riding along the pall mall, watching in disbelief at the quintessentially British site.

"Another day in London," Michael, 79, said as he looked to the camera, before panning it around to focus on his daughter, who was filming the scene on her own phone.

"Carys, what do you think?" he asked, as the student replied smiling: "Pretty cool!"

© Getty Images Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones share children Dylan and Carys

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "This is so lovely!" while another wrote: "Have the best time!" A third added: "What a cool experience."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and the couple's oldest child Dylan, 23, were not in the footage, but were likely in the city with them.

© Clive Mason Michael Douglas is a doting dad to his children

The family are incredibly close and have had a lot to celebrate recently. Just last week, on November 18, Michael and Catherine celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Both took to social media to pay tribute to their other half on the special day. Catherine shared several pictures of the pair on their wedding day, including one of them kissing on the dance floor, and another of them walking down the aisle.

Michael Douglas with children Dylan and Carys at their home in New York

"Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage. Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits. I love you…from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient," she wrote.

Michael, meanwhile, shared another picture of them dancing at their wedding, writing: "Happy 23 and Me, my darling @catherinezetajones! Can’t wait for 24! Happy Anniversary. #23years."

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael recently celebrated 23 years of marriage

The Chicago actress commented on this, writing: "Love you sweetheart, may our dance never end." Being in London with Carys would have been extra special for Michael.

Since 2022, he and Catherine have been official empty nesters, after the 20-year-old went off to Brown University. Carys is an aspiring model, while Dylan has dabbled with acting, modeling and graduated from Brown University in 2022.

It's safe to say that Catherine and Michael are both incredibly proud of their children. Previously, during a chat on the Today Show, Catherine indicated that her children were set to follow their parents in the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images Michael with his oldest son Cameron

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

