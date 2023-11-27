Paris Hilton reveals the tearful way she announced baby number two to her family

Paris Hilton is basking in the glow of motherhood once again after surprising the world with the news that she had welcomed her second child, a baby girl named London.

The socialite and entrepreneur, 42, apparently surprised not just her fans, but her family too, as she revealed on the latest installment of Live with Kelly and Mark.

She told them that it was just as much a shock to her famous clan as it was to the world and the hosts when she and husband Carter Reum told them that ten-month-old Phoenix is now a big brother.

When Mark Consuelos asked Paris about her Thanksgiving, she said: "My Thanksgiving was amazing, of course that's when I surprised the whole family with London."

This took Kelly Ripa by surprise, who probed further, and the Hilton heiress added: "It was before the turkey, this was around 5 o'clock. Carter gathered everyone in the living room for a surprise, everyone thought it was a magician, that we have a performer coming in.

"Then I walk in just holding a pink blanket with the baby and everybody is sitting there like 'What?!'," which caused Kelly to jokingly tell her husband: "We were at the wrong Thanksgiving!"

© Instagram Paris told hosts Kelly and Mark how she revealed the news of her new baby girl to her family

She asked if everyone burst into tears, what the reaction was like, and Paris continued: "Yes, they couldn't believe it. It was the best Thanksgiving I've ever had in my entire life."

The reality TV star also spoke about how much she already believes Phoenix cherishes his baby sister despite only being ten months apart in age. "I'm hoping they're just one grade apart because I want the big brother to be watching after the little sister in school."

Paris also added that she feels like Phoenix already knows of the new addition to the family. "I can tell he knows," she explained. "He is so gentle and sweet with her, it's so cute. He'll gently put his hand out and rub her face."

She continued: "I'm in heaven, I just feel like my life is so complete. I feel so at peace and just so excited and grateful for everything in my life, my husband, my two little babies."

Ahead of Thanksgiving, and before revealing her new bundle of joy to the world, Paris shared a sweet post looking back on her magical year with photos of family and a specific focus on Carter and Phoenix.

© Getty Images Paris and Carter are officially the proud parents of two!

"I am so grateful for this beautiful life," she penned. "This year has brought so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom. I am truly so thankful to be surrounded by such an incredible family, supportive friends and a loving husband. To many more years of love and thanks!"

Back in May, Paris celebrated her first Mother's Day with Phoenix with a touching tribute to her son and all moms out there. "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had," she penned.

© Instagram Baby Phoenix is already loving being a big brother, even though he and London are only ten months apart in age

"It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms. Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love."

