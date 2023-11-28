Romeo Beckham has fans in love with adorable baby photo

Romeo Beckham has a strong bond with his whole family and the football ace proved that has always been the case on Tuesday as shared a gorgeous photo of himself as a baby with his father, David Beckham.

In the stunning throwback snap David held a young Romeo in his arms while standing in a swimming pool. Romeo's face was a picture of joy as he cuddled in close to his father while giggling. David wowed with his flawless physique as he rocked a small pair of blue swimshorts that also hinted at a bit of a tan-line.

Romeo chose not to caption the beautiful snap, however, his followers were quick to react as the post quickly amassed over 48,000 likes and fans gushed over the sweet moment.

One shared: "Beautiful family respect them both," while a second added: "Your father looks just like you in this photo, very good," and a third commented: "Your father must be very special and very loving."

A fourth enthused: "Baby Roo!" and a fifth wrote: "Your dad's the coolest bro!" while many others commented with strings of heart emojis.

It's been a whirlwind year for the 20-year-old is back in the United Kingdom after playing for Inter Miami since 2021, with the star now playing for Brentford Football Club. In an interview with his team back in January, he said: "I'm very proud and very happy to be here."

© Instagram Romeo and David clearly have a strong bond

Romeo continued: "I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I've never been so excited. It was a fun season [in the USA] and there were a lot of ups and downs but I'm excited to come here and see what I can do."

When it came to his teammates, he added: "I've loved it. They're such nice boys and have good energy. I love coming in every day seeing them and getting to train every day with them is fun.

© Gareth Cattermole The Beckhams are a close-kint family

"They are all very talented players, and they drive me to be even better in myself. A few of them give me some kicks and I give them back, but we all come into work hard to get better in ourselves and the coaches drive that."

Not only has the sports star gotten a new start back home, but he also rekindled his romance with model Mia Regan months after the pair initially decided to go their separate ways.

© Instagram Romeo and Mia delighted fans when they rekindled their romance

Model Mia and Romeo dated for three years before their split. They became 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the model took to her social page to wish her boyfriend a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior. They had seemed head-over-heels in love with rumours of an engagement even swirling around the couple.

Speculation of a split began in July when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of Mia from his Instagram page. At the time, a source said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.