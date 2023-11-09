Jamie Oliver shares pride after major milestone with daughter Poppy and her boyfriend

Jamie Oliver has shared his pride after being reunited with his daughter Poppy and her boyfriend to complete a major milestone.

The celebrity chef and father-of-five headed Down Under to visit his eldest who has been travelling and the father-daughter-duo even dared to complete the Sydney Bridge Climb.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reflects on summer holiday in sweetest way

The 48-year-old shared a photo of his 21-year-old daughter and him smiling at the top of the climb, writing in the caption: "Just landed in Sydney met up with my little girl Poppy and we did the @bridgeclimb which was the best thing to own the Jet lag it was such an Epic thing to do.

"It's my second time and always a pleasure be in awe of this beautiful city and the strong folks that made this bridge?! The weather was on the turn, and it was amazing the thunder and lightning in the distance was even better than a sunny day.

"A magical experience that me and poppy and Ben her fella won't ever forget… without question a must do in Sydney even if your [sic] a local…. Big love to the team there 10/10 from me O xx."

© Instagram Jamie and Jools' daughter has gone travelling

The celebrity chef's sweet reunion with his daughter sparked amazement among his nine million social media users. "Aaaaaaaah!!! Love this, how wonderful for you to meet your little girl there, a heartwarming reunion. Give her our love," said one.

Another picked up on Jamie mentioning Poppy's boyfriend and how grown up she is: "How on earth is Poppy old enough to have a fella, and yet I haven't aged a day?"

A third added: "Both of you have been waiting for this moment memory magic bless you both." A fourth wrote: "What a cool experience especially with your gorgeous daughter."

Jamie and Jools, who also share Poppy Honey, Buddy Bear, Petal Blossom and River Rocket together, waved their eldest off on her travels last month. Jools, 48, posted a photo of her hugging Daisy and shared her emotion about her daughter leaving the country.

© Jeff Spicer The couple have been married for 23 years

The mother-of-five wrote in part: "Oh my word well that was SO hard. Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little pops we are so proud of you and Ben.

"Make the most of every single minute and have the adventure of a lifetime. It goes without saying that each and everyone one of us are going to miss you so deeply.

"I have lost my little school run/coffee mates now you and Dase have both almost flown the nest just be safe and happy and look after each other xxx."