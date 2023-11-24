Kourtney Kardashian admits fear over Kim’s mischievous daughter North West, 10

In a candid moment on the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian revealed fears over her mischievous niece, North, particularly around her concerns about keeping her pregnancy news under wraps,

During the episode, Kourtney, 44, shared the creative way she announced her pregnancy at her husband Travis Barker's concert.

Travis, 48, the Blink-182 drummer, witnessed Kourtney's unique reveal - a throwback to their "All The Small Things" music video - where she held up a sign saying, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

After the big reveal, Kourtney expressed a sense of relief backstage, admitting, "I think it was perfect. I'm just relieved that I don't have to wear huge clothes and get worried about North accidentally posting my belly."

© TikTok North West's latest TikTok sparks concern

Her gaze towards North, Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter, hinted at her earlier concerns about the news being prematurely shared.

Interestingly, Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, 68, was also kept in the dark about the pregnancy.

Kourtney announced her happy baby news in June

According to Kourtney's sister, Khloe, 39, Kris found out through the news and was not very pleased. Kris humorously commented, "I woke up, and I thought I was being Punk'd. She forgot she had a family."

Kris was also unaware of the baby's gender until just before the gender reveal party. Despite this secrecy, Kourtney has been quite open about her pregnancy journey on the show, including discussing her struggles with infertility.

Kourtney and Travis looked close at the baby shower

Kourtney and Travis have welcomed a baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, born on November 1, though they have not yet introduced him to the public.

Kourtney recounted a frightening episode in September when she needed emergency fetal surgery, a life-saving procedure for her baby.

Kourtney and Travis shared a kiss at the shower

Following the birth, Kourtney has maintained some distance from the rest of her famous family, with some members yet to meet the newborn.

Kourtney is also a doting mother to Mason, 13, Reign, 8, and Penelope, 11, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick, 40. Travis has a son, Landon, 20, a daughter, Alabama, 17, and a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, 48.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.