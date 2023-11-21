Kim Kardashian confuses fans with latest photos featuring daughter North West

Kim Kardashian is a doting mom-of-four and often shares family updates featuring her brood on social media.

However, her latest post left a lot of fans confused, after the Skims founder uploaded several snapshots from a family vacation to the lake, which were simply captioned: "Lake life".

The images featured her oldest daughter North West, ten, as well as her son Saint, seven, and daughter Chicago, four.

VIDEO: North West embarrasses her famous family!

While the photos were adorable, fans were quick to point out that they were not that recent, given how young the children looked in them. "These are from like 5 years ago?" one observed, while another remarked: "Why are you posting photos from a couple of years ago?" A third added: "Aren't these throwbacks?"

While Kim didn't reveal why she had posted the throwback images, they clearly are close to her heart, given the happy memories she's spent there with her kids over the years.

Kim Kardashian confused fans after sharing photos that were obviously several years old

Another picture featured her lifelong friends, with another follower observing: "I love seeing you with your longtime ride or die friend group.

Authentic friendship tried and true." Kim is also mom to youngest son Psalm, three, who wasn't in the photos. She shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West, who she divorced in 2021.

Kim with a younger North West and Saint by the lake

While the star doesn't tend to talk about her famous ex in public anymore, he was mentioned in a recent episode of The Kardashians, when Kim opened up about North's attitude towards her dad's living arrangements during a chat with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim told her older sister that the ten-year-old told her mom that she wished she had an apartment like her father, as it was "the best". The rapper and his now wife, Bianca Censori, 28, were temporarily living in an apartment while their home was being renovated, at the time the episode was being filmed.

The Skims founder also included a picture of daughter Chicago as a toddler

In the show, Kim revealed that the Yeezy founder has ditched the luxury amenities that North is accustomed to living with her mom – and it sounds like she prefers her dad's less extravagant way of living.

"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,'" Kim said on the show.

Kim is incredibly close to her family

"And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" she added.

Despite being part of a very famous family, Kim has tried hard to ensure that her children lead as normal lives as possible out of the spotlight, and chooses what she talks about in public when it concerns them.

However, Kim recently found herself in a tricky situation when North admitted during a live chat on TikTok that she had dyslexia, something her protective mom wasn't planning on telling the world about.

© Getty Images Kim and North West in April 2023

She explained: "Guys, I have dyslexia, do you even know what that is?” Kim was next to North, helping her with something on her phone, but she didn’t seem happy with her daughter’s reveal.

"Northy you are sure spilling the tea on here", Kim exclaimed, seemingly confirming her daughter’s diagnosis. North smiled mischievously in response and asked out of nowhere: "Should I drop an album?"

The mother-of-four then warned the pre-teen: "North, I’m going to drop this live right now, because you just are really saying way too much” as North laughed. “I love you but I purposefully don’t talk about stuff that you’re going through."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.