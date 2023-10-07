Penelope Cruz displays insanely toned legs in a Chanel white mini skirt and blazer

Penelope Cruz can turn a look with ease, and did just that for a rain-soaked appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier in the week.

The Spanish actress, 49, attended the Chanel Ready-To-Wear runway show on October 3 in one of the brand's signature silhouettes – a skirt suit in tweed.

The longtime Chanel ambassador wore a smart white fit emblazoned with gold accents, featuring a white blazer with gold appliqués shaped like animals.

She paired it with a white mini skirt buttoned up in the front (with gold buttons of course) that highlighted her impressively toned legs, accentuated with black heels.

Penelope added a Chanel bag in the same colors and wore her hair straight and sleek, opting for a nude makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty.

She shared photos from her outing on Instagram, including a spectacular one posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and complemented the "incredible collection" she was there to witness.

© Getty Images Penelope attended the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

Fans inundated her comments section with scores of heart and flame emojis, with many simply deeming her "beautiful" and one writing: "You are awesome! Always wonderful." Another said: "What a queen," while a third gushed: "You still have it Penelope!!"

The Volver actress has often been seen sporting some of the brand's most iconic designs ever since she was named their global brand ambassador back in 2018.

She recently was also spotted at the Lancome x Louvre Party as part of PFW on September 26 alongside others like Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Emma Chamberlain, Chiara Ferragni, and He Cong.

Penelope, as always, looked stunning in a sheer black jumpsuit, although this time, she opted for a fit fresh off the runway from Giambattista Valli's Fall 2023 Couture collection.

The jumpsuit consisted of ornate lace patterning and stitching all across with full sleeves and an off-the-shoulder fit, plus an attached black peplum train for a bit of drama.

Penelope paired the look with a pale bodysuit underneath and styled her hair in an updo to show off her chest and back in the jumpsuit. She accented her outfit with a bold red lip, a smokey eye, and white diamond earrings.

© Getty Images Penelope is no stranger to iconic Chanel silhouettes

She posted some incredible photos from the event on her Instagram as well, calling it a "magical night with Lancome," and her celebrity friends were left just as impressed.

Julia Roberts simply called her "Amazing!!!" while Gisele Bundchen, Freida Pinto, and Naomi Campbell each shared scores of heart and flame emojis.

One of her fans gushed: "How beautiful you were and that dress is amazing, for me one of the most beautiful I've ever seen," while a second added: "Lace and Penelope are an eternal idyll.. looks like they were invented for their skin."

A third also wrote: "This is one impressive group of ladies, top notch, beauty, and talent," although a fourth commented: "You Penélope Cruz are the most beautiful in the picture!"

