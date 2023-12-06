Linda Robson reveals insight into poignant milestone following shock split from Mark Dunford

Linda Robson is facing a very different Christmas this year, as it will mark the Loose Women star's first since she secretly split from her husband Mark Dunford earlier in the year.

During an appearance on the ITV daytime show, the 65-year-old opened up about her festive plans. "I like buying presents but I prefer making memories," she told her follow panellists. "So this year we're all going away between Christmas and New Year, I'm paying for us all to go away for a couple of days. Then we're going to go see [Christopher] Biggins in panto in Southampton."

© Dave Benett Linda and Mark split earlier in the year

Linda added: "As you get older, you don't know how long you've got left, do you, so you might as well make the most of it. But it's true, you don't know!"

Despite the couple's split, the actress holds no ill will against her ex, praising him in an interview with Woman magazine. "He's a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough," she shared.

© Getty Lindaand Mark married in 1990

"I've got my family and my kids around me. And I'm going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I'm keeping busy. I feel fine. I'm just going away on trips all the time."

The star has previously hinted about her split, and ahead of the news, rumours circled for several months that she was going through marital problems. Linda previously told her Loose Women co-stars: "I've had two loves of my life and now my grandchildren are the love of my life and my children. So no, I'm not looking for anyone."

WATCH: Linda Robson shares advice for younger self

While Linda hasn't revealed exactly when she split from Mark, she shut down rumours she had ended her marriage back in May. "That’s a load of rubbish. We’re still living together. We both love our kids more than anything else in the world, obviously you have a few hiccups in every marriage," she told The Sun.

"We've been married 33 years so it’s not going to be all plain sailing, but we're still together at the moment."

© Shutterstock The couple have no ill-will towards one another

The star is currently happily single following her split, joking with her co-stars: "I'm not interested [in dating] honestly. I can't be [expletive] with all that."

