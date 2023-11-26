Dylan Dreyer's son's unhappy reaction in family photo sparks comments from fellow parents

Dylan Dreyer shared a very real series of photos taken from her Thanksgiving celebrations, much to the delight of her fans.

The Today Show star included a picture of her entire family sitting around to dinner at her home in New York, which saw everyone smiling apart from her youngest son Rusty, who was less than impressed!

In the picture, Rusty was seen crying while sitting in his high chair, prompting fellow parents to react to the all too familiar scene.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's parenting hack goes viral

"The baby!! Bless him, it's a long day for the little ones," one wrote, while another remarked: "Rusty is not too happy!" A third added: "Rusty might have feelings about the day of the week."

Rusty is Dylan's youngest son, who turned two at the start of September. She is also mom to three-year-old Oliver and seven-year-old Calvin, and shares her children with husband Brian Fichera.

Dylan Dreyer's son Rusty wasn't so happy at the Thanksgiving dinner!

The star's photos from Thanksgiving also focused on the incredible looking meal she prepared for her loved ones, all of which was gluten free, in order to cater for her oldest son, who was diagnosed with celiac disease earlier this year.

The caption read: "Who needs gluten on Thanksgiving? And who needs to celebrate it on a Thursday?? What a truly special day late Thanksgiving!! I’m so blessed and thankful for my entire family, the ones we celebrated with and the ones that couldn’t be here. I hope you had a wonderful day!"

The Today Show star's Thanksgiving meal was completely gluten free

Dylan opened up about Calvin's diagnosis on the Today Show earlier in the year, where she was joined by her little boy. Calvin described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

Dylan with her family, including husband Brian Fichera, at Thanksgiving

The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten. Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

Dylan now regularly shares gluten free recipes and pictures of herself creating gluten-free alternatives for her family. As well as changing her family's lifestyle, Dylan also uses her platform to raise awareness of celiac disease.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

In October, she took part in the Beyond Celiac 5k race, which took place in Waltham, Massachusetts. She shared photos from the event on social media - which was attended by her entire family.

In the caption, the Misty the Cloud author wrote: "Such a special morning at the @beyondceliac 5K run in Waltham. Calvin and I got to kick off the event. The support from the community and our family makes it all easier! No matter what you’re going through, find your community…don’t go through anything alone!! Thank you @bast_alice for everything!!"

