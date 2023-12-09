Taylor Swift rocks an ultra mini skirt for girls night out with BFF Selena Gomez amid controversy

Girls night out! Taylor Swift was seen supporting her best friend Selena Gomez on Friday, walking close to the singer and actress as they pair hit up a comedy night in Brooklyn amid controversy.

Earlier that day, Selena had broken her silence over rumors she was dating music producer Benny Blanco, confirming their romance and defending her relationship as fans felt she was "dating down". But her comments also angered fans, as they were upset she had publicly taken a social media break and shied away from commenting on the Israel/Gaza war but was happy to speak out about her love life.

Selena replied to one fan who had criticised her by simply responding, 'right,' which led to further outrage.

© Instagram Selena confirmed their romance on Instagram

Selena was joined by Taylor, as well as Cara Delevigne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz as they enjoyed a night of laughter watching Ramy Yousef's show at BAM Fisher, before hitting up a local Italian restaurant Lucali's – a favorite of Beyonce's and Jay Z.

For their night out, Taylor wore a plaid mini skirt by Miu Miu – one she previously was spotted in for a date night with Travis Kelce in Argentina earlier in November – and an oversized Gant shearling jacket, that retails for $1700.

She had paired the look with what appeared to be Prada's Knee High Boots, which she was also spotted in back in October, and her classic red lipstick, with her bangs swept to the side and her blonde hair loosely curled.

© Getty Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner are seen in NoHo on November 04, 2023 in New York City

Selena, meanwhile, meant business in a snakeskin mini skirt and matching duster, paired with a black roll neck top and thigh-high leather boots.

Taylor and Selena's friendship has spanned 15 years, after they met in 2008 when they were both dating Jonas brothers (Nick for Selena, Joe for Taylor), and are regularly spotted out together.

© John Shearer Selena and Taylor arrive to the premiere of Another Cinderella Story at Pacific Theatres at the Grove on September 14, 2008

Most recently they left their boyfriends at home for a night out with friends in New York City in early November, and two weeks earlier for a stylish but casual night out at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on October 19, where 33-year-old Taylor rocked a wide-leg blue jean paired with a white sheer H&M top over a black tank top.

Her blonde locks were casually gathered into a claw clip.

Selena opted for a similarly understated look, donning boyfriend jeans, a black top, coat, and white sandals for the mild LA weather.

© selenagomez Selena shared these rare personal pictures of her and Taylor from Selena's 30th birthday in 2022

They also spent July 4th together, which Taylor revealed to fans with a series of pictures of her with her girl squad celebrating at her Rhode Island home.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," wrote the 'Anti-Hero' singer, referencing that the majority of the women in the picture are single.

In the pictures were Selena, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness, who all posed in swimwear and were snapped baking and spending time in the kitchen.

