Inside Kristen Stewart and Salma Hayek's star-studded bash for Penelope Cruz - best photos

Kristen Stewart and Salma Hayek united Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars on Thursday, as they hosted a special luncheon for BFF Penelope Cruz.

Honoring the actress's leading role in the upcoming biopic, Ferrari – which will premiere on Christmas Day – Salma and Kristen welcomed a slew of stars to the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills. Take a look at the best photos from the day…

Penelope Cruz looked effortlessly chic © Getty Beaming from ear to ear, Penelope was pictured making the rounds in a white boucle mini-dress, likely from Chanel. Accessorised with statement striped tights, a black Chanel handbag, and contrasting toe-cap pumps, the actress lived up to her fashion icon status. With her caramel locks swept into a half-up-half-down style, Penelope, 49, kept her makeup soft and dewy; combining a soft brown eyeshadow, with honey-hued blusher and taupe lipstick.

The woman of honor chatted with Vin Diesel © Getty Among the star-studded guest list, Penelope was greeted by Fast and Furious star, Vin Diesel. While the two have never acted alongside each other, they've likely become good friends on the Hollywood party circuit.

Penelope and Salma posed for an epic group photo © Getty The star power in this group photo is off the charts! BFFs Penelope and Salma posed with Patricia Arquette, Maria Bello, María Conchita Alonso, Jacqueline Bisset and Geena Davis.

Eiza González joined the party © Getty Penelope chatted with actress and singer, Eiza González at the luncheon. Putting on an equally stylish display, the 33-year-old rocked a check-print waistcoat and matching flared trousers.

Friendship goals © Getty We're obsessed with Penelope and Salma's friendship. The duo – who have known each other for over 30 years and co-starred in the western action comedy Bandidas – stopped for a selfie. In a 2022 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Penelope revealed that they're "like sisters."