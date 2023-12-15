Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's seven children feature in glimpse of very special Christmas

It's a big Christmas for Kourtney and Travis this year, as they celebrate their first holidays with their new baby Rocky, born at the beginning of November.

As they get ready for this special occasion, Travis shared a sneak peek inside their family Christmas, filming the impressive gingerbread house modelled on their own family home.

WATCH: Travis Barker gives a glimpse of massive family Christmas

The large and detailed house was embellished with the personal touch of featuring all nine of the Barker-Kardashian family members on the gingerbread creation, as the Blink-182 drummer panned across the roof to see the names of Kourtney, Mason, Penelope, Reign, Rocky, Landon, Alabama, Atiana and Travis all together.

The outside of the house was dotted with baked good figures of them all, with a gingerbread Kourtney holding baby Rocky, as Travis showed that inside the huge gingerbread mansion, a little Santa Claus figure was sat by the fireplace.

With all nine members of the clan featured in the incredible decorative structure, it's clear that it's all happy families for Kourtney and Travis and their huge blended household.

Even before the couple had Rocky, they already had a huge blended family between them, as Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile Travis shares Landon and Alabama with Shanna Moakler, and still plays a huge role in the life of his step daughter Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter.

This isn't the couple's first Christmas together, as they started dating in late 2020, getting married in 2022. Last year the couple commemorated their first holidays together in style, sharing photos of themselves and their family dressed up to the nines for the occasion.

While Travis wore all black, Kourtney wore white as they stood amid bright red Christmas trees. The likes of Landon, Penelope, Reign and Kris were all photographed having a blast at the incredible looking party.

One photo saw Travis, Penelope and Kourtney in a red ball pit with the latter's friend, influencer Addison Rae. The family all had big smiles on their faces.

It's never easy bringing together two families, but it seems that Travis and Kourtney have done a pretty good job to create one big happy family as last year Penelope and Reign sent their step father cards for Father's Day.

Reign wrote: “Dear Travis happy fathers day,” with an illustration of his mom holding hands with Travis.

Meanwhile Penelope opted for the more personal message of: “You are so nice and kind you are so amazing you are the beast you are the beast drummer ever you make my mom happy! happy fathers DAY Love Penelope,” adding a drawing of eight hearts, representing their blended family.