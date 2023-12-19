Taylor Swift showcases her epic generosity as she hands out $100 tips during latest Kansas City game

Taylor Swift is spreading joy and generosity this holiday season, exemplifying her kind-hearted nature.

Recently, during a Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, where she was cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor made a heartwarming gesture.

Captured in a fan photo that has since gone viral, the 34-year-old "Karma" singer, was seen personally handing out $100 bills as tips to the food runners serving her suite.

This act of kindness has earned her widespread admiration, with one TikToker noting, "It isn’t even about the money, she’s just a SOLID human!"

In a similarly generous spirit, Taylor's father, Scott Swift, was also seen sharing in the giving season.

In a viral TikTok video shared by user Shannen Moen, Scott is seen carrying a six-layer birthday cake into an adjacent luxury suite, offering it to a group of guests. Moen captioned the post, "Mr. Swift sharing Taylor's birthday cake. We love you."

Taylor's history of generosity extends beyond these individual acts. In August, as reported by People, during her six sold-out shows at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, Taylor gave bonuses totaling over $55 million to her show's staff.

© Maddie Meyer Taylor Swift enjoys watching boyfriend Travis Kelce play

This included everyone from dancers and riggers to sound technicians and caterers. Furthermore, CNN confirmed that Taylor also gifted each of her Eras Tour truck drivers with $100,000 bonuses, a gesture that astounded many.

Michael Scherkenbach, founder and CEO of Denver, Colorado-based Shomotion trucking company, which was used for Swift's tour, expressed his amazement at her generosity.

© Instagram Taylor is worth over $1billion

"The typical amount is $5,000 to $10,000 each. So this large amount is unbelievable," he shared with the outlet.

The Eras superstar is believed to be a billionaire. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Taylor is one of a handful of entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor is known for her generosity

Just her tour is expected to gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales, according to CNN. The concert film is also dominating at the box office, and she's just released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' which will also no doubt add to her growing bank balance.

Earlier in 2023, Forbes estimated her net worth to be an astounding $740 million, however, now she is said to be worth $1.1 billion. It's not just Taylor's wealth that grew either, thanks to her record-breaking Eras tour, she helped boost the US economy by $4.3 billion this summer.

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 Taylor always give generous bonuses to her staff

"Taylor Swift’s 'Eras' tour is rewriting the playbook of entertainment economics," Chris Leyden, director of growth marketing at SeatGeek, previously told CNN. "She’s not just a performer — she's an economic phenomenon."

