Victoria Beckham dances with Nicola Peltz during family beach day

With Christmas fast approaching, one might assume that Victoria Beckham and her family would have jetted back to their lavish West London abode or even to their vast Costwolds mansion to start their preparations for Christmas.

You would be mistaken. Instead of a cosy countdown to the big day, the Beckham clan has headed to the Bahamas for some winter sun. On Thursday, Victoria and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz were captured dancing the day away together in a family video which you can see below.

Victoria Beckham dances the day away with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

Captioning a snapshot of the sweet moment, VB penned on Instagram: "Love you @nicolapeltzbeckham. We hadn't drunk much at all!!"

The pair couldn't have looked closer as they ran down toward the sea with the most impeccable sunset skyline forming the picture-perfect backdrop for their dancing.

Victoria, Nicola and Harper have matching personalised cups

The pair were interlinked with Nicola, at one point, jokingly telling her mother-in-law to slow down so she could keep up running in her wedges.

The scene looked truly idyllic and as well as their fabulous dancing video, VB captured so many other special moments from their exciting day. She even showed off the matching Stanley cups she has with both her daughter Harper and Nicola which have their initials on them. Harper's and Nicola's both also have the number seven adorned on the front.

David Beckham was captured driving what appeared to be a golf buggy carrying his adoring wife, Harper, Nicola and their sons Cruz, and Brooklyn.

Brooklyn cooked up what looked to be a delicious steak dinner whilst aboard a lavish yacht, whilst mum Victoria reclined in style.

Victoria shared a sweet tribute to Brooklyn and Nicola

It comes as no surprise that the Beckham boys were also captured kicking around a football on the sandy shoreline.

Victoria penned: "Fun in the Bahamas!! We miss you so much @romeobeckham x love you soooo much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven [palm tree emoji] xxxx Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the family update."

Friends and fans of the family couldn't wait to weigh in. Isabela Grutman replied: "This makes me so happy! Love you guys." One follower hilariously quipped: "How on earth did Romeo get a better offer?????!!!!!!!!"

"What a wonderful world they live in, sure looks beautiful lucky them," a second penned alongside a red love heart emoji.