Victoria Beckham shares stunning photo inside £31m West London home after major family upheaval

Victoria Beckham has been facing a major upheaval in her family life as the star's youngest son, Cruz, 18, moved away from home to start a new life in Los Angeles.

The mum-of-four will no doubt be missing her son, and she made sure to grab a private moment to herself ahead of the weekend as she relaxed inside the £31m West London townhouse that the family owns. Sharing a snap from inside a very glamorous section of the property, the fashion mogul revealed she was distracting herself from her life changes with a spot of reading.

The star shared a photo of her tome, My Name Is Barbra, by Barbra Streisand as she pulled up a chair to read at her exquisite table which featured a black-and-white illusion design. The table was surrounded by several black chairs, but there was a pop of colour in the middle of the table with a vase of white roses forming a centrepiece.

"Kisses Joe McKenna," Victoria noted in her caption. "Weekend reading."

It's unclear whereabouts in LA that Cruz is staying, but the aspiring musician has been seen on numerous occasions with his older brother Brooklyn over the past few days.

The star appears to be focusing on his music career, even sharing photos from inside a recording studio earlier in the week, which carried the simple caption: "LA."

The carousel of photos saw him jamming on his guitar and performing vocals into a microphone. Brooklyn has also been documenting his daily adventures with his younger brother and on Wednesday, he shared a candid black and white photo of the pair working hard in the gym. The brother duo were captured working up a sweat with celebrity trainer, Chase Weber. The boys were captured hard at work, doing crunches on mats.

Alongside their London townhouse, the Beckhams also have their very own country retreat in the Cotswolds. In 2016, the Beckhams snapped up the idyllic country bolthole, converting their farmhouse into a breathtaking family retreat, complete with a football pitch, plunge pool and orchard on the Great Tew Estate.

The property boasts beautiful gardens too, where David keeps his own bees and Harper has her own bespoke treehouse built into a towering oak tree.

