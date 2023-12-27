Carrie Johnson shares sweet photos of her three children during family countryside outing

Carrie Johnson and her husband Boris celebrated Christmas Day with their three children, Wilfred, Romy and Frank, and other family members at their countryside home, Brightwell Manor, and on Boxing Day, they all united for a refreshing Boxing Day walk in the English countryside.

Mother-of-three Carrie, 35, shared several photos of their outing on her Instagram on Tuesday, showing her all wrapped up whilst carrying her youngest child, Frank, in a baby carrier.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson carried her son Frank during the family's Boxing Day walk

Boris also joined in on the fun, and was snapped by Carrie carrying their daughter, Romy, on his back, comfortably sitting in a backpack carrier – no doubt taking in the stunning countryside views. The former Prime Minister was also appropriately dressed for the occasion, wearing a dark green jacket, matching trousers and Wellington boots.

Their eldest son Wilfred, three, had the most fun and could be seen adorably jumping on muddy puddles in a sweet video shared by mum Carrie. You can see the video below.

Carrie and Boris Johnson's son Wilfred enjoys jumping on muddy puddles during Boxing Day walk

Their exciting outing comes just days after Carrie showed her family’s preparations for Father Christmas’ visit on Christmas Day.

Taking to social media on Christmas Eve, Carrie shared nine photos of the family’s lead up to Christmas.

© Instagram Wilfred is the couple's first child and has the same blonde hair as his father Boris

One adorable photo showed Boris dressed up as Father Christmas alongside his son Wilfred whilst decorating the family’s Christmas tree – full white beard included.

Other videos showed their children excited over Christmas lights as well as meeting Father Christmas himself.

© Instagram Boris Johnson could be seen carrying their daughter Romy whilst his son Wilfred walked ahead of them

The most adorable photos, however, were taken on Christmas Eve, and they showed the three children sitting by the fireplace in matching pyjamas whilst preparing a plate of special treats for Santa and his reindeers.

“Cookies for Santa, carrots for the reindeer, love for Wilfred,” the plate read.

Alongside the photos, Carrie added: “Merry Christmas everyone.”

© Instagram Other family members joined Carrie and Boris on Boxing Day

This year will have been extra special for the Johnson family as it was their first Christmas at Brightwell Manor, their Grade II-listed house in Oxfordshire.

The couple moved into their home, situated in the picturesque village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire, earlier this year. It features nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and multiple open fireplaces.