Carrie Johnson reveals her ultimate 'mum hack' when it comes to Wilfred and Romy

Having three under three is no mean undertaking. So it comes as no surprise that Carrie Johnson has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to parenting.

On Friday, she revealed one of her top 'mum hacks' and it's one that will definitely come in handy this time of year when wrapping paper will be flying. Carrie revealed that when it comes to tidying up, she has a special song she puts on for her eldest two children, Wilfred, three, and Romy, two.

Carrie has the ultimate 'mum hack' when is comes to tidying up

Taking to her Instagram account, the 35-year-old shared a screenshot of her not-so-secret weapon song Let's Tidy Up by Alison Wheeler. Alongside the image, she penned: "Mum hack: my kids hate tidying up UNLESS I play this song @actionamamma & then they actually love it &think it's a game. Try it & thank me later!"

The Johnson brood has been enjoying Christmas activities during the build-up to the big day. On Thursday, Wilfred and Romy were captured meeting a herd of friendly donkeys.

Romy has been getting in the Christmas spirit

In one adorable snap, the sibling duo both rocked blue coats - Wilfred's a vibrant electric blue, and Romy a navy blue number adorned with pretty flowers - as they got up close and with their new furry friends.

Wilf was captured giving one of the donkeys an affectionate pat on the head whilst Romy looked on. Little Romy was also captured in a solo shot reaching out towards the herd of donkeys, snuggled up in a blue knitted hat, and donning her fabulous bright pink boots.

Romy and Wilfred love animals so much

Whilst baby Frank wasn't present for the sweet outing, he hasn't been missing out on the festivities. The little one - who was welcomed back in July - headed to a village Christmas party last week and donned the most adorable Christmas pudding babygrow.

"Frankie went all out for the party," wrote Carrie, alongside a heartwarming snap of her baby boy. We have no doubt the family will be extra-excited this year as it is the first with their new arrival.

Carrie has shared a number of the fabulous stocking fillers she has bought for her children which so far include matching hairbrushes adorned with their names, and for Romy, headbands adorned with her namesake as well as Peppa Pig biscuits.

Whilst it hasn't been confirmed where the Johnson clan will be spending Christmas day, if it's at their lavish countryside home Brightwell Manor, it's sure to be a special one.