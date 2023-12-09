Carrie Johnson shares never-before-seen photos of 'mini-me' daughter Romy in aid of special milestone

Happy Birthday Romy Johnson! The only daughter of Carrie and Boris Johnson turned two on Saturday and her adoring mother has left no stone unturned.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 35-year-old shared a gushing post in tribute to her little one which included an array of never-before-seen family photos.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Happy 2nd Birthday to my favourite girl in the world. Romy, you are such a kind soul. I am so very proud of you. [Red love heart emoji]. (The first two pics are taken by her very talented namesake, @romybecker.photographer)."

The featured image was a beautiful black and white photo of Romy reaching for the sky in a billowing dress which was revealed in the second image to be a vibrant pink number adorned with with flowers across her chest.

Romy and her elder brother have the sweetest relationship

Other photos showed touching family snaps of Romy alongside her elder brother Wilfred, three, one of which saw her eating fruit from his hands in a sweet sibling moment.

Another saw the little one being carried on her father, former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson's shoulders whilst enjoying a family day out at the farm.

Romy is rarely captured with her dad Boris

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the sweet update. "A mini you," one friend dubbed the little girl. Adding: "Happy birthday to your beautiful girl xxx," alongside a string of red love heart emojis.

A second added: "Ah she’s heavenly! Happy birthday Romy! Xx." Meanwhile, a third added: "So cute and so heartwarming to see such a love of animals and nature. Happy Birthday Romy!"

The two-year-old is quite the animal lover!

It's safe to say that Romy is a big animal lover as the snaps showed her not only alongside sheep but chicks and ducks as well. Romy was captured waving to the family ducks who live in her back garden in a sweet video in the post.

The ducks were gifted to the Johnsons by their neighbours and reside in their vast Brightwell-cum-Sotwell fairytale cottage in Oxfordshire.

As well as her touching tribute, Carrie revealed the lengths at which she went to make her daughter's day extra special. On Thursday night she shared a photo from what appeared to be the Johnson family kitchen. Atop which sat not only beautifully wrapped presents a hamper, and a bag which read "Happy Birthday" but also several of Romy's cuddly toys who were all wearing birthday hats.

Captioning the photo, Carrie confessed: "Questioning my sanity as I sit at home at 9pm on a Friday night putting party hats on my daughter's favourite cuddly soft toys (it's her birthday tomorrow)."