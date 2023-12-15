Carrie Johnson reveals touching Christmas gift for daughter Romy

Christmas is coming! And Carrie Johnson is hard at work preparing Christmas stockings for her brood. On Thursday, the mother-of-three shared a glimpse of what her daughter Romy, two, is getting in on the big day.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 35-year-old posted a photo of a set of adorable personalised headbands for her little girl. The accessories were incredibly festive, with one of them fashioned from a velvet red material, with her namesake embroidered in gold.

Carrie revealed these beautiful headbands will be in Romy's Christmas stocking

The second was a sweet cream and pink striped pattern, this time her name adorned in vibrant pink thread.

Captioning the photo Carrie penned: "How sweet are these headbands. Perfect stocking filler from @chateaumathilde."

Romy will also be getting two Peppa Pig biscuits

The headbands weren't the only Christmas gift Carrie revealed was going in her little one's stocking.

She continued: "Also going in my daughter's stocking, these fab 'paint me' Peppa Pig biscuits from @pickles.and.bakes". The words were penned alongside a photo of two packets of the biscuits.

© Instagram Romy recently turned two

The third gift revealed by the wife of Boris Johnson was what Carrie referred to as a "fart whistle". She penned: "And, of course, no stocking would be complete without a fart whilst."

Carrie's revelation about Romy's Christmas presents came just days after the little girl celebrated her second birthday with a fabulous Peppa Pig-themed birthday party. Romy, as well as her friends and siblings, looked like they had a ball at the celebrations which included a bouncy castle, a multicoloured balloon arch, a Peppa Pig cake, and an appearance from Peppa Pig herself.

© Instagram Romy had a Peppa Pig-themed birthday on Saturday

Captioning a photo from the celebrations, Carrie penned on Sunday: "We had such fun yesterday at our little girl’s 2nd Birthday party. Thank you so much to the incredible women that helped make it so brilliant and gave Romy the most magical day[...]

"[...]Totally shattered but we have some very, very happy children. Proper memories made [red love heart emoji]."

© Instagram The occasion was complete with a Peppa Pig cake

This Christmas will be extra special in the Johnson household as it will be their first as a family of five, with baby Frank having arrived in July. As well as Romy and Frank, Carrie and Boris also share a three–year–old son, Wilfred.

Whilst it hasn't been confirmed where they will be celebrating Christmas day, there's no doubt that their £3.8 million fairytale home in family Oxfordshire, Brightwell Manor, will be decked out for the festive season.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

The stunning property is situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and boasts 8,128 square feet three floors, and nine bedrooms. Not to mention the sprawling country garden complete with its own duck pond and family of ducks who reside there.

The property also features its own moat, walled garden, and tennis courts.