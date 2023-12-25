Carrie Johnson shares 'magical' Christmas snaps with children Wilfred, Romy and baby Frank in festive home

Carrie Johnson has certainly gotten into the festive spirit after wishing her Instagram followers a very merry Christmas with an album of photos including her three children, three-year-old Wilfred, two-year-old Romy, and baby Frank - and the family are looking very festive indeed!

The video clips and photos including Wilfred and Romy sat by the fire while ringing bells and putting out a mince pie for Santa Claus (and a carrot for his reindeer, of course). Another photo showed Wilfred playing with a nativity set, as well as the family attending an event with Father Christmas himself!

WATCH: Carrie Johnson's children captured in magical Christmas video

Boris also made an appearance in the snaps, as he gave two thumbs up to the camera while dressed as Santa and decorating the family’s Christmas tree, while little Wilfred sat on the bottom step, watching his dad at work.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What lovely children what a magical time for you all," while another person added: "I can feel the atmosphere in your home from your photos! Love the one of Boris up the ladder in his Father Xmas outfit! Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas."

Boris and Carrie's three children leaving a mince pie for Santa

A third person added: "Oh that’s great! Have a lovely Christmas. Love Boris dressed as Father Christmas."

Carrie also revealed how they were making Christmas morning extra special for the youngsters, as she filmed snowy footprints from Santa Claus making their way out of the house through the kitchen door. We love it!

Wilfred chatting to Santa Claus

Carrie and Boris welcomed baby Frank back in July, with the mum-of-three announcing the happy news on Instagram. She wrote: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks [chick emoji]. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can't wait to meet this little one… Wilf is very excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming… She soon will!"

Boris Johnson decorating his Christmas tree with son Wilfred

Sharing news of his arrival, Carrie added: "Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15 am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!) Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude. Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."