Carrie Johnson shares magical footage of children Wilf and Romy with lavish Christmas decorations

Carrie Johnson shared the most magical footage of her eldest two children, Wilfred, three, and Romy, two on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-three shared the sweetest clips of her little ones looking at the most beautifully lit Christmas trees. Romy couldn't contain her excitement and was seen running around.

Carrie Johnson's children captured in magical Christmas video

The video showed off the truly spectacular scene in front of the little one which was trees as far as the eye could see covered in gold lights and decorated with red ribbons.

Meanwhile, Wilfred was captured in a festive photo gazing up at the glittering fir in front of him, whilst Romy stood behind him. This time the tree was lit up in multi-coloured fairy lights and adorned with countless festive decorations.

Wilf and Romy couldn't get enough of the glittering Christmas display

It isn't clear whether the footage came from their own Christmas decorations at their vast garden at their £3.8 million fairytale home in family Oxfordshire, Brightwell Manor, but we're sure Carrie will have decked the halls of the lavish abode.

We know for certain that Christmas preparations are in full swing, as Carrie revealed last week the sweet stocking fillers she has for her little girl.

Carrie revealed these beautiful headbands will be in Romy's Christmas stocking

Carrie posted a photo of two headbands adorned with her only daughter's namesake in swirly embroidery. The first was a rich Christmassy red, and the second a pretty cream and white striped pattern.

Captioning the photo Carrie penned: "How sweet are these headbands. Perfect stocking filler from @chateaumathilde."

Romy will also be getting two Peppa Pig biscuits

She continued: "Also going in my daughter's stocking, these fab 'paint me' Peppa Pig biscuits from @pickles.and.bakes". The words were penned alongside a photo of two packets of the biscuits.

The Peppa Pig additions are perfect for Romy, who recently had an entire Peppa Pig party to mark her second birthday. The big day included a bouncy castle, a multicoloured balloon arch, a Peppa Pig cake, and even an appearance from Peppa Pig herself.

This year will be an incredibly special year for Carrie, Boris, and their brood, as it will be the first with their latest family addition, baby Frank, who was welcomed in July.

We can't wait to see even more festive updates from the family of five as the big day approaches!