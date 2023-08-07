Gogglebox star Ellie Warner sparks reaction with rare photo of boyfriend and baby son Ezra

The TV star announced the arrival of her baby boy in June

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner melted hearts on Sunday with the sweetest snap of her rarely seen boyfriend Nat Eddleston and their baby boy, Ezra.

Taking to Instagram, Ellie, 32, posted a precious snap of the father-son duo enjoying a sweet bonding moment at home. Nat was pictured flashing a smile as he gently balanced baby Ezra on his knee.

In honour of Leeds's annual Pride festival, Ellie dressed her tiny tot in a colourful fringed jacket featuring rainbow-hued tassels.

Underneath, little Ezra could be seen wearing a white and navy striped bodysuit, whilst on his feet, Ellie's baby boy rocked a pair of miniature Converse trainers. His playful ensemble was completed with a denim bucket hat. How adorable!

Nat, meanwhile, looked every inch the doting dad as he bonded with his son. For the memorable family occasion, he donned a pair of mid-blue jeans and a timeless black T-shirt.

"Happy pride day #loveislove #leedspride," Ellie noted in her caption.

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the family trio, with one writing: "My mum used to knit me those little loop jackets. Adorable," while a second gushed: "Awww blimey Ezra grew so quickly! Looking good boys."

A third noted: "Omg Ezra looks too cute in that outfit, bless him" and a fourth enthused: "Awww lil cutie, love his jacket [rainbow emoji] great to see Dad/Nate looking so well too."

Ellie and her boyfriend Nat shared their exciting baby news on Instagram with the sweetest photo of Ezra fast asleep beneath a mustard blanket.

"Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son," Ellie penned in the caption.

Since giving birth, the TV star has been incredibly open about her experience as a first-time mother. On Friday, she revealed how she was forced to go to A&E after experiencing "so much pain" when an abscess in her breast burst.

In a lengthy post, Ellie explained a blocked duct had turned into mastitis which eventually became an abscess.

"By this point I'd developed a blocked duct and tried various methods to clear it but nothing worked," she said.

What is mastitis? Mastitis is most common in breastfeeding women. The NHS defines mastitis as your breast becoming "swollen, hot and painful". It does not typically need medical treatment. Symptoms of mastitis include: A swollen breast area that can feel hot and painful to touch

A breast lump or a hard area on your breast

A burning pain in your breast – this may only occur while breastfeeding

Nipple discharge

Flu-like symptoms may occur in some cases Remedies for mastitis include: Continuing to breastfeed your baby as normal if possible

Applying a cold compress or a cloth soaked in warm water to alleviate pain and encourage milk flow

Resting and drinking fluids

You may wish to take painkillers to reduce pain or a high temperature

Seeking advice from your midwife or health visitor

"Eventually it turned into mastitis. I went to the GP who prescribed antibiotics but after 10 days, it turned into an abscess. It was a bit tender, but not too painful, and I didn't have a fever, so I carried on as normal.

"The morning that the abscess burst, I was in so much pain that I was crying. I was scared to feed off the affected boob and couldn't get seen by my own GP. I managed to get an appointment at the out-of-hours GP, who told me to go to A&E. I was beside myself and in a lot of pain, but the consultant in A&E was kind and referred me to the breast clinic the next day."

After having the abscess aspirated, Ellie went on to explain how "the pain went away almost immediately." She finished by adding: "The relief was immense… after some different antibiotics and a few weeks, the abscess was much better, and I am still exclusively breastfeeding Ezra."