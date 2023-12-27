Penny Lancaster shares rare photo of dapper sons Alastair and Aiden as they mark huge milestone

After celebrating Christmas, Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster, and their sons – Alastair, and Aiden, marked another family milestone. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Rod penned a tribute to his older sister, Mary, as she turned 95 on Boxing Day.

Sharing a photo alongside his beloved sibling, he wrote: "Happy 95th sister Mary."

Following suit with a sweet birthday tribute, Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, also posted. "Happy 95th birthday Mary, we love you," she captioned a rare family photo.

Taken in front of a decadent Christmas tree, Mary, Penny and Rod all appeared in good spirits as they posed with the couple's sons, Alistair, 18, and Aiden, 12, plus Alistair's girlfriend, Eloise Darlington.

The photos were taken in Scotland, where the Stewart's have been enjoying a traditional family Christmas.

Despite their 16-year age gap, Rod and Mary have always been close, and earlier this year, the singer even invited his sister on stage for a duet. As he wrapped up his UK tour in Edinburgh, the father-of-eight was joined by Mary for a performance of his 1975 hit, Sailing.

"This is my sister! 94!" he announced to cheering crowds in July. Throughout the duet, Rod and Mary stood with their arms wrapped around one another.

Speaking to The Mirror about Mary's impressive performance, Rod gushed: "At 94, she's on a rock'n'roll stage and loving it. She has and continues to teach me about life."

One of Rod's biggest cheerleaders, Mary also supported Rod at Buckingham Palace, as he prepared to perform in at the Platinum Jubilee Concert for the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

One of five children, Rod's second sister, Penny, sadly died in 1975 at the age of 40. According to Mary, Peggy had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 23.

Meanwhile, Rod's two brothers – Don and Bob – passed away within weeks of each other last year. As of 2022, Mary is the star's only surviving sibling.

Confirming the loss of his brother, Bob, aged 88, in November 2022, Rod told fans: "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.

"I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ''irreplaceable buddies'" he wrote.