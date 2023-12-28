Michael Weatherly reveals ultra-lavish digs for Jamaica vacation

For Michael Weatherly, Jamaica holds a special place in his heart. According to the star's official website, he's been travelling to the idyllic island country since he was a child, and he also works closely with The Tryall Fund, based in Hanover Parish.

With the Christmas period over, Michael, 55, has jetted over to Jamaica, and he's staying in the most lavish digs. Returning to X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday, the NCIS actor gave fans a glimpse of his vacation pad, which boasts breathtaking views of the ocean.

Panning the camera around for a full tour, Michael captioned the video: "Enjoying ⁦@PaulMcCartney⁩ with candles…in a tropical wonderland called Jamaica."

Surrounded by palm trees, Michael's latest pitstop offers plenty of space to relax. Painted white, the open-plan home features dark wood furnishings, as well as statement artwork. It's unclear if Michael owns the property or if he's simply renting it out for a vacation – but either way, we're extremely jealous!

Shortly after posting, Michael was inundated with messages from fans. "A paradise. Looks amazing. Enjoy your tropical getaway," wrote one.

"A tropical holiday! My favorite kind, enjoy and unwind!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Enjoy your freedom @M_Weatherly and the good weather!"

Michael's trip comes after a busy few months for the star. A talented actor and musician, the father-of-three has been working on new music in his recording studio, and he's even teased an album.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly releases sneak peek of new music

While Michael is internationally recognized for portraying NCIS Special Agent Tony DiNozzo Jr, he also recorded two songs for the show, 'Bitter and Blue,' and 'Under the Sun.' During the early days of his career in New York, Michael even played in a band.

In a recent update given on Boxing Day, Michael confirmed that the release of his music has been delayed for a few weeks, although he has promised to share a teaser soon.

In the meantime, the 55-year-old has been enjoying the Christmas holidays with his wife, Bojana Jankovic, and their two children, Liam and Olivia, who are presumably with him in Jamaica.

The family typically resides in New York and recently enjoyed a family Christmas at home. Posting on X last week, Michael revealed that he'd dressed up as Santa to celebrate, although his kids weren't overly impressed!

He also shared that his children had been partaking in some arts and crafts over the festive period, while he preferred to kick back with a glass of white wine by the fireplace.