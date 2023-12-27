Michael Weatherly teases major career update away from NCIS - all the details

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly has given fans an update on his exciting project - new music! The actor shared a sneak peek at the song he has been producing with Casey Hooper – who also works with the likes of Katy Perry – and fans were over the moon to see an intimate look into his life.

"Making new music with ⁦@CaseyHoops⁩ producing! And it … is delayed for a few weeks! But I’ll try to find a tasty tidbit to tease…" he tweeted on December 26, before hours later sharing a moody video of him against a deep blue wall as he sang a small segment of the track.

"Working this mood sequence… a song snippet for Christmas!" he added. Watch the video below...

Michael Weatherly releases sneak peek of new music

"Love it! You can tell it has a lot of personal meaning, it almost looked as if you were holding back tears when singing it," commented one fan, as another praised the "approach" the 55-year-old was taking, and added: "I'm looking forward to the entire album. It's worth waiting longer."

Michael has previously recorded two songs for NCIS, 'Bitter and Blue,' and 'Under the Sun,' and he previously played in a band during his early career in New York City.

© Getty Michael Weatherly also starred in Bull

He has previously told fans weeks earlier that he would be bringing out an album for Christmas, although it has now been delayed. Discussing the news on X, he wrote: "There is a full album (quaint term) coming this Christmas… This is my first release… a song about Icarus and a world on the precipice. 'Wings of Wax & Wood' is where the adventure continues…"

The actor, who has also appeared in Bull, has been active on social media over Christmas, sharing a fun video of himself wearing a Santa Claus outfit and baking with his two youngest children.

"Merry Christmas!" he exclaimed as he smiled for the camera, before revealing their cookie creations and tilting the camera towards son Liam, who looked away bashfully, and daughter Olivia who gave the camera a cheeky smile.

Michael left the hit show NCIS back in 2016, but often hints at a return, and it was reported that he was in talks for a spin-off in early 2023.

He left in 2016 following Cote de Pablo’s exit.

"[Tony and Ziva’s] great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone," he shared of his departure.

"Then I got to the point where I felt I'd stayed at the party for too long."