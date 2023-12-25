NCIS star Michael Weatherly shares incredibly rare clip of children in festive post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has wished his followers a very Merry Christmas - while annoying his children! The actor was in the full Christmas spirit in the video while sporting a red and white Santa Claus outfit.

Filming himself with his two youngest children, Olivia and Liam, he proclaimed "Merry Christmas!" before moving the camera to reveal his son and daughter. While Liam looked bashful and moved away from the camera, laughing, Olivia gave her dad a big smile.

WATCH: Michael's new song from album

The star also gave his fans a glimpse of how the family had been celebrating Christmas, revealing that his children had been partaking in some arts and crafts and that he was enjoying a glass of white wine in front of an open fire ahead of the big day!

His fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Merry Christmas to you and your family Micheal Weatherly," while another person added: "Wishing for you and your beautiful family a very blessed and Merry Christmas." A third fan wrote: "Thank you for this wonderful gift! Merry Christmas to your family and you."

It has been a busy time for Michael, who confirmed that he would be bringing out a music album for Christmas this year. Discussing the news on X, he wrote: "There is a full album (quaint term) coming this Christmas… this is my first release… a song about Icarus and a world on the precipice. 'Wings of Wax & Wood' is where the adventure continues…"

© @M_Weatherly Michael Weatherly and daughter Olivia

The star has released songs before including 'Bitter and Blue' and 'Under the Sun', which were released in 2009 and 2013 respectively - and were both used in the NCIS soundtrack.

Michael left the show back in 2016, but has often hinted about his return, with it even being reported that he was in talks for a spin-off in early 2023.

Speaking about walking away from the hit drama following Cote de Pablo’s exit to TVLine, he explained: "[Tony and Ziva’s] great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone. Then I got to the point where I felt I'd stayed at the party for too long."

© CBS Michael Weatherly in NCIS

Cote also opened up about her exit, explaining: "Unfortunately because of political things and scripts not being good enough, I chose not to [return to NCIS]. Look, I love this character! I worked for eight years crafting Ziva and when I felt like the character wasn't being treated with the respect she deserved.

TV shows we can't wait to watch in 2024 Bridgerton is back in 2023 House of the Dragon - Sky/HBO

Miss Austen - BBC/Masterpiece

True Detective: Night Country - HBO/Sky

Masters of the Air - Apple TV+

The Night Manager season 2 - BBC

Daredevil: Born Again - Disney+

Bridgerton season 3 - Netflix

Wednesday season 2 - Netflix

Mr. and Mrs. Smith - Prime Video

3 Body Problem - Netflix

The Regime - HBO/Sky

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Jude Law - Disney+



"They were going to send [Ziva] back to Israel and make her an unfortunate, miserable woman. I didn't think it was fair. I told them until someone can write something really fantastic for Ziva I won't come back."