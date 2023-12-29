Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg cosy up in adorable snap from Australian adventure

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are having the time of their lives in Australia. Following the Strictly Come Dancing final, the couple – who met on the show in 2018 – have jetted to the other side of the world to spend Christmas with Dianne's family.

Since touching down in Oz, the pair have been non-stop with trips to the beach, surfing sessions, picnics and pickleball. More recently, Dianne revealed that they'd also paid a visit to Honeymoon Pool – a campground surrounded by jarrah forest in Worsley, Western Australia.

Cuddling up for a photo by what appears to be Collie River, the loved-up couple looked picture-perfect as they basked in the sunshine. They were joined by Dianne's parents, her brother Andrew and sister-in-law Melissa, not to mention her adorable niece, Zofia, on the trip.

It's no secret that the couple are completely besotted. In a new interview with Closer, Dianne opened up about their relationship.

Reflecting on their fortuitous pairing on Strictly, she said: "Joe and I will often sit there, thinking it's crazy that it's been five years since we've been together, we're still amazed it all came from Strictly. We do wonder whether we'd have actually met if he hadn't been on the show, I wouldn't have got to know him!"

Asked what the future holds for them, Dianna added that while she and Joe would love to have kids someday, they're in no rush.

"I think definitely for sure at one point we'll have children," she said. "It's something we'd both love, but we don't know when just yet. We always say our kids are going to watch YouTube videos of us dancing one day, and that's so cool!"

For the time being, the pair are enjoying their time in Australia, before jetting back to their £3.5million home in Brighton.

Formerly owned by football player, Lewis Dunk, the property boasts five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge, plus an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

Joe announced that they'd sold their previous home in October, telling his followers: "Hello! Little update for ya! If I'm ever away from social media for a while and I come back and I've got a moustache, you know I've been busy behind the scenes doing something!"

"We're moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house. People are like, 'What? You've moved house? You were only in the last place for two-and-a-bit years!' Very true."

He added: "We loved the last place, but it was a project, it was a big project. We haven't got the time to take on such a big project, so we found this place, we absolutely fell in love with it and now we are here."