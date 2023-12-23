Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz twin in festive outfits as Victoria Beckham shares insight into Christmas - without Romeo

The Beckhams are having a Christmas to remember in Miami, although Romeo is missing out back in Britain, and matriarch of the family, Victoria Beckham, shared some insights into their celebrations.

In a snap she shared online, Victoria and the family had all gathered to pose in front of their impressive Christmas tree, and it seems there was a dress code in order. Youngest child Harper, 12, and Nicola Peltz-Beckham twinned in white pyjama tops and red checkered trousers, while David and oldest son, Brooklyn, matched in long-sleeved white pyjama shirts and blue checkered trousers.

© Instagram The family were co-ordinated with their looks

Victoria and son Cruz deviated from this colour scheme, with the 18-year-old going for an all-white outfit, while VB herself decided to style out a gorgeous silk dressing gown. However, the family did all match with the Santa hats they all wore to complete their festive ensembles, sans Cruz.

In her caption, the mum-of-four enthused: "Santa came early in Miami!! I love you all so much xxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven we miss u @romeobeckham xx."

© Instagram Victoria shared an unusual Christmas hack

On her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared further snippets from her family's celebrations, including some festive drinks, with Victoria using a saucepan full of ice to keep their drinks chilled in the Miami heat. "Keeping it real with a saucepan as an ice bucket," she posted alongside a heart emoji.

In the comments, fans were certainly feeling the holiday cheer, as one joked: "I love how Victoria doesn't want to match. True queen," and a second added: "Love the cosy and humble look, after watching that documentary I see you all in a new lovely light. Happy Christmas."

© Pascal Le Segretain The family have been enjoying time abroad

A third enthused: "Love your jammies!!!" while a fourth posted: "@victoriabeckham it is so lovely to see you all living your best loving family life, keep sharing it with us. Merry Christmas all of you," and a fifth wrote: "Family is power and it's priceless. TEAM VB @victoriabeckham."

Victoria has shared plenty of photos and videos from her family's time in Miami, including an incredible clip from the beach, which you can see below, where she dances with her daughter-in-law, Nicola.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham dances the day away with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

Captioning a snapshot of the sweet moment, VB penned on Instagram: "Love you @nicolapeltzbeckham. We hadn't drunk much at all!!" The pair couldn't have looked closer as they ran down toward the sea with the most impeccable sunset skyline forming the picture-perfect backdrop for their dancing.

The designer has also shown off the matching Stanley cups she has with both her daughter Harper and Nicola which have their initials on them. Harper's and Nicola's both also have the number seven adorned on the front.