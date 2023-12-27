David Beckham gets into the festive spirit at his lavish £6million Cotswold mansion

David Beckham embraced the holiday spirit as he took charge of carving the family's sizable turkey for their Christmas celebration.

Donning a festive Santa hat and smartly dressed in a button-up shirt, the 48-year-old football legend was all smiles in the family's luxurious £6 million Cotswolds mansion. The festive ambience was heightened as he was seen with a glass of red wine, ready to serve the meal to his family.

Their stunning home, a Grade II-listed farmhouse that has been transformed into a sprawling mansion-like residence, was beautifully adorned with Christmas decorations, setting the perfect backdrop for their family gathering.

David's chef-like precision in carving the turkey caught the eye, as he appeared almost professional in his approach to serving up the holiday feast.

The Beckhams have been immersing themselves in Christmas festivities for several days. Victoria Beckham, 48, a former Spice Girl, shared glimpses of their Christmas Eve celebrations but expressed her sadness over the absence of their eldest son, Brooklyn, 23.

The family's holiday cheer was evident in a clip featuring Santa Claus, shared by Victoria, which showcased the enormous Christmas tree in their barn-style mansion.

Adding to the Christmas cheer, David, along with Cruz, 17, Romeo, 20, and Harper, 11, donned matching silk pyjamas and Santa hats.

They continued a family tradition by leaving out snacks for Santa's return. Victoria captured these moments on Instagram, where she also shared a heartfelt message for Brooklyn, saying,:

"Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! we love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham".

On her Instagram Stories, Victoria shared further snippets from her family's celebrations, including some festive drinks, with Victoria using a saucepan full of ice to keep their drinks chilled "Keeping it real with a saucepan as an ice bucket," she posted alongside a heart emoji.

The Beckhams' Cotswolds retreat, purchased in December 2016 for a reported £6.15 million, became a haven for David, Victoria, and their younger children during the lockdown.

The family's extensive property portfolio includes a London townhouse, a beach property in Dubai, and a Miami penthouse, showcasing their luxurious lifestyle.

