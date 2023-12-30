Michael Weatherly urged by fans to 'be careful' after new update from Jamaica vacation

Michael Weatherly is having the time of his life in Jamaica. The actor – who typically resides in New York – jetted to the Caribbean this week, where he's set to ring in the New Year.

Channeling James Bond as he took on several high-octane activities, Michael shared videos from his recent diving trip on Friday, prompting concern from fans. Revealing that he was heading out to search for an eight feet Nurse Shark, the actor, 55, followed up with a clip of himself swimming under a glass bottom boat with friends.

"Please be careful MW. Looks beautiful," tweeted one fan. "Be safe love ya," replied another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "@Michael_Weatherly oh, stay safe, you need a bigger boat. Don't go in the water. Admire from the boat."

A keen traveller, Jamaica holds a special place in the star's heart. According to Michael's official website, he's been travelling to the idyllic island country since he was a child, and he also works closely with The Tryall Fund, based in Hanover Parish.

During a 2021 interview with Truth Celebs, Michael opened up about his long-time love affair with Jamaica.

"I love Jamaica so much in part because I've been going there since I was a child and I feel very comfortable there," he began. "But also the music, the vibe, the people – it all makes me happy. And the weather and the sea. Those natural elements make me feel different than anywhere else I've been."

Following a traditional Christmas with his wife Bojana, and children, Liam and Olivia in the US, Michael revealed that he'd jetted to Jamaica on December 27, and gave fans a glimpse of his seriously lavish digs. Presumably, his family have travelled with him.

Sharing a video of the property he's been staying at, Michael captioned it: "Enjoying ⁦@PaulMcCartney⁩ with candles…in a tropical wonderland called Jamaica."

Surrounded by palm trees, Michael's latest pitstop is the definition of paradise. Painted white, the open-plan home features dark wood furnishings, as well as statement artwork. It's unclear if Michael owns the space or if he's simply renting it out for a vacation.

Michael's mini-break comes after an extremely busy year. Turning his attention to music, the father-of-two has spent countless hours in the recording studio, where he's been putting together a new album with the help of guitarist, and producer, Casey Hooper.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly releases sneak peek of new music

Casey happens to be the husband of Virgin River actress, Alexandra Breckenridge – aka Michael's niece. A talented musician, he's worked with Katy Perry, Steve Perry and SurfMaster in the past, too.

Currently, a release date for Michael's album is yet to be revealed, however, the NCIS star has promised to share a teaser with fans.