Amy Robach celebrates 'sweet and happy' daughter's 21st birthday as pair drink champagne together

It's been a tough year for Amy Robach and her family but there was cause for celebration this week as her eldest, Ava, turned 21.

The family marked the special moment with a night out in New York City joined by family and friends, including Ava's sister Annalise, and Amy's close pal Nikki Espina, and video shared by friends revealed the mother and daughter duo enjoying wine and champagne.

© Instagram Amy and daughter Ava pose for a selfie

"My sweet, happy, passionate girl is all grown up!!! Happy 21 baby, cheers to you and all the joy you bring to the world," Amy captioned her tribute post, adding an emoji of two champagne glasses clinking.

"Love u mama," Ava commented on the post, which included a variety of snaps from across the years, including one of Ava bundled up warm and holding a coffee cup, and a second of Ava taken when she was just a baby. Another saw a toddler Ava performing in a ballet class while one showed Ava as a young woman taking selfies with her mom.

© Instagram Ava's friends shared video of her enjoying champagne with her mom

Nikki also shared a video of the group singing 'happy birthday' to Ava during dinner at New York City's Suprema Provisions, and Ava attempting to blow out the candles on her Milk Bar birthday cake.

Another friend posted a video that saw the group cheersing with their wine glasses, while a second pal uploaded a picture of Ava holding her glass of celebratory champagne.

© Instagram Amy's daughter Ava smiles as she holds a coffee cup

Amy welcomed her daughters during her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh, whom she divorced in 20087. She later wed Andrew Shue in 2010, but in 2022 it emerged she had fallen in love with her GMA3 costar T.J Holmes.

It was believed to have been an affair but their recent podcast claimed that they were both separated from their respective partners – T.J was married to Marilee Fiebeg – but had not told their children.

“We thought we were protecting our children and our families, and we thought we had time,” Amy admitted during the debut episode of Amy & T.J podcast earlier. "And we thought we had a right to privacy. And maybe that was foolish and silly."

"I’m still saying I’m sorry [to my daughters]," she continued. "I just try to put myself in their shoes. It’s their family, and they’re so young, they don’t have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it into perspective. And it’s just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue. We’re all in therapy."