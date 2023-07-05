Amy Robach's daughter Ava shows off her incredible singing skills as she performs on street

On a chilled evening on a street corner, Ava Monroe, the daughter of GMA3's alum Amy Robach, gave an impromptu concert alongside her friend, David Russell.

Despite the cold weather, the duo enchanted passers-by with a captivating harmony, which Ava, aged 21, later shared on her Instagram Stories.

Safeguarded against the cold, Ava sang passionately while David strummed his acoustic guitar. Even though only a few stopped to appreciate their impromptu performance, the duo remained undeterred, continuing their roadside musical session.

© Instagram Amy Robach's daughter Ava sings on the street

Capturing their curbside concert on film, Ava took to her Instagram Stories, writing: "To many more years of this!!!," alongside tagging David's Instagram account.

In the following slide, she posted a picture of her and David performing on a club stage, clearly reminiscing about their shared musical journey.

Ava's robust vocals and angsty aesthetic hint at her potential to flourish within the rock music genre. She has already released an angsty rock album this May, which mirrors her image.

The album, A Place to Come Home To, is filled with emotional narratives about life unraveling. Notably, the release occurred just months following the revelation of her mother's affair scandal.

Amy Robach with daughter Ava

In November 2022, it was unveiled that TV anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, 45, were involved in a six-month-long affair.

Both were married to other people at the time and have since separated. In light of the scandal, Amy and TJ were dismissed from GMA3 in January.

One of the songs on Ava's album Window to Window (This is our Home), hints at her emotional state during this tumultuous time.

© Getty Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

The song begins with a heated argument between a man and a woman, followed by Ava's narrative about the individuals in her neighborhood.

Interestingly, the lyrics: "Momma, been around town. Yeah, she's been around town," may subtly reference her mother's affair.

Amy Robach shares Ava with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, 58. Besides her budding music career, Ava has also indicated her interests in acting.

© Backgrid Amy and T.J. were photographed enjoying a passionate kiss

A recent Instagram Story featured a snapshot of her resume alongside her friend Rye Fruehling's, both laid out on a wooden desk.

Amy Robach's Rise To Fame

Ava describes herself as an artist on her Instagram account and is represented by the Take 3 Talent Agency, as listed on her resume.

She also highlights her educational background from New York University's (NYU) prestigious Tisch School of the Arts and the Atlantic Theater Company in her Instagram bio.

Amy has two daughters, Ava, 20, and Annalise, 17, from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh.