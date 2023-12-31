Nicole Kidman is getting ready to ring in the New Year while lapping up the sun in Australia and the actress shared a stunning pic from her beach vacation, giving a sweet shout-out to her husband, Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winner, who has been married to country music singer Keith for more than 17 years, looked effortlessly chic and carefree as she walked along the sand in the snap. The 56-year-old made sure to protect herself from the strong rays with a stylish straw hat, aviator shades and a long-sleeve swimsuit top.

Clearly loved-up, she wrote in the caption: "Love is in the air!," along with a Happy New Year hashtag. Fittingly, a love-heart in the bright blue sky behind her polished off the snapshot perfectly.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman shared this stunning snap from the beach in Australia

Nicole's ever-dedicated followers were quick to heap well-wishes and compliments on the actress. One commented: "Sydney's always more fabulous when you're in it," as a second said: "She IS the moment." A third added: "You're so beautiful! Happy New Year, may the new year be as magical and wonderful as this year, may you have lots of love in your life."

Nicole and Keith, 56, flew Down Under earlier this month to be reunited with their loved ones ahead of the holiday season. However, while the couple, who wed at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in Sydney in 2006, returned to their homeland to celebrate the festivities with family time, they did make some time in their schedule for some work.

© BGAU Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reunited at Sydney Airport ahead of the holidays

The husband and wife stepped out together just before Christmas Day for the glitzy screening of her new Prime Video series, Expats, at the Palace Verona in Sydney.

The pair were dressed to the nines with Nicole looking incredible in a strapless light-beige dress which accentuated her curves flawlessly. Her red curls were effortlessly curled and placed into a messy-chic 90s-inspired updo, bringing her stunning look together perfectly. Keith looked dapper as ever in a pinstripe suit with beige detailing, the perfect complement to his wife's ensemble.

© Getty Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend a special screening of 'Expats'

Meanwhile, the family are in Australia to spend time with their extended family including Keith's mother, Marienne, and Nicole's mother, Janelle, 82. Spending quality time with their relatives is important for the couple, with Keith admitting to New Idea that this is especially important as time goes on.

"My mom just turned 80 and Nic's mum… who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever, but particularly with our mums," he said. "[We] really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with (our moms) and our family in Australia."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock The couple have been married for more than 17 years

Nicole's mother has suffered from health issues, something which has led to the actress taking time away from work. "We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren," she told the Fresh Air podcast.

"I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world, because of how close we are, my mom is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes. She has every brain faculty available, so she hasn't lost anything. She hasn't lost any memory, which is fascinating, and she's extremely bright."