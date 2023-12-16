Kelly Clarkson looks incredible in see-through top and fitted skirt after dropping ’50 pounds'

Kelly Clarkson, renowned for her remarkable transformation, recently showcased her festive flair on her talk show, donning a bedazzled see-through top that perfectly captured the holiday spirit.

The former American Idol winner, who has impressively shed around 50 pounds, welcomed music icon Cher and boy band Big Time Rush in an episode that radiated festive cheer.

Kelly's stunning outfit featured a low-cut, floral spaghetti-strapped blouse beneath a transparent mesh jacket adorned with colorful Christmas jewels.

Complementing her outfit with sleek black pants and matching shoes, Kelly's ensemble was a hit on Instagram, where fans lavished praise on her look.

© Instagram Kelly stuns in see-through top alongside Cher

"Queen Kelly Clarkson is so hot in that outfit!" exclaimed one fan, admiring her sparkling hazel eyes. "Love Kelly’s outfit so, so much!" another fan added, while a third shared, "Obsessed with Kelly's top!"

The acclaim for Kelly's holiday attire marked a positive shift from a previous fashion controversy involving a fur-accented coat she wore during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. While the coat drew mixed reactions, it was unclear whether the fur was real.

© Instagram Kelly looking amazing in her latest outfit

Meanwhile, Kelly's significant weight loss has been a topic of much discussion. Nutrition expert Danni Duncan speculated that Kelly might have lost up to 50 pounds.

While rumors swirled about the use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Kelly credited her transformation to following Dr. Gundry's diet.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson in 2022

"This diet change wasn't just about weight loss," Kelly explained on NBC's Today show. "It's about my overall health. I'm not on any medicine anymore, and my blood work is perfect. It's more than just the weight."

"Most of the reason these 'diets' work is because they remove ultra-processed and high sugar high fat foods," Danni explained to HELLO!.

However, she cautioned, "Removing whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables might be detrimental in the long term and doesn't allow for enjoyment or socialization."

© NBC Kelly's fans love her sense of style

In the past, Kelly has been quite open about her weight loss journey, discussing the various challenges she has faced with her body image.

"Ever since my first season on American Idol, people always commented on my weight," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. "It's been a constant struggle, but I'm finally feeling comfortable in my skin."

Her recent weight loss has been a source of joy for Kelly. "I love the way I feel now," she said while talking to Barbara and Jenna Bush Hager.

"Finding jeans that fit right can be a challenge, but it's a good problem to have." She even humorously noted that she no longer needs Spanx, wearing them just for warmth like thermals, and declared, "Life is just so good right now."

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson accepts The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 award for The Kelly Clarkson Show at the People's Choice Awards

Despite the positive changes, Kelly's transformation has raised concerns among some of her followers.

On one episode of her show, where she appeared in a floral shirt and denim skirt, fans took to social media to express their thoughts. "Kelly looks amazing, but I hope she's taking care of herself," one fan commented.

