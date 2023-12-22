Kelly Clarkson wows in figure-hugging plunging dress that highlights slimmed-down physique

Kelly Clarkson's appearance has become a hot topic of conversation over the last few months – and she is continuing to showcase her weight loss transformation in one incredible outfit after another.

The 41-year-old looked sensational on Thursday while appearing on her self-titled talk show, wearing an elegant black dress that highlighted her slimmed-down physique.

Kelly's dress boasted satin lapels with a matching waist-cinching belt, a plunging neckline, a floor-sweeping length, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a daring side split that showed off her toned legs which looked never-ending in a pair of peep-toe platform heels.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson looked gorgeous in her plunging black dress

The 'Because of You' singer accessorized with multiple gold rings, hooped earrings, and a dainty necklace. Adding some drama to her look, Kelly rocked a bold red lip with fluttery eyelashes and wore her hair in a chic updo with her face-framing bangs.

Kelly's dramatic weight loss hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans and there have been rumors that she turned to Ozempic – an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes, also known for its appetite-suppressing effects.

While she has not responded to these claims, in 2019, she addressed similar rumors that she turned to weight-loss supplements to help her slim down.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson's dress boasted a side split that highlighted her toned legs

"Other fake news that's going around about me is that I've been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true," she wrote on Twitter.

"I ain't got time 4 all that," she added. "I eat the same stuff I always have. It's all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients."

Kelly's previous weight loss was the result of her turning to Steven Gundry's 'The Plant Paradox' book, which she revealed in 2018 helped her lose a whopping 40lbs after she experienced weight gain following an autoimmune disease diagnosis in 2006 and problems with her thyroid.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson displayed her slender physique on Thursday's 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

"I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had, and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up," she told 'Extra' at the time. "I'm not on medicine anymore because of this book."

Kelly explained. "It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic...Literally, I haven't worked out at all!"

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has lost a dramatic amount of weight in recent months

Kelly later revealed on 'Today' while discussing the book that weight loss was never her main goal. "Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight – I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight," she stated.

"For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back, and I haven't been on my medicine since like February," she added at the time.

In 2015, Kelly admitted during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that her battles with her body image were a "constant struggle".

© NBC Kelly Clarkson pictured in 2022 before her recent weight loss

"Ever since my first season on American Idol, people always commented on my weight," she shared. "It's been a constant struggle, but I'm finally feeling comfortable in my skin."

Last month, while interviewing Jenna Bush Hager and her sister Barbara, Kelly admitted that she "loves" how her recent weight loss has made her feel.

Kelly Clarkson 'loves losing weight'

"I love losing weight," she admitted, before sharing her struggle to find clothes to fit her new shape.

"Here's the thing, jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist," she said. "This is a first-world problem, I realize. And it's a great problem."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.