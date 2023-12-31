Joe Sugg praises Dianne Buswell in romantic sunset photos as he gushes over 'special' year

YouTube star Joe Sugg has rounded off 2023 with a touching tribute to his girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former Strictly star, 32, uploaded a carousel of sun-drenched photos from his latest trip to Australia. Amongst the images, Joe posted a romantic snapshot of himself sweetly holding Dianne in a loving embrace.

© Instagram Joe paid tribute to his girlfriend Dianne

The duo, who first met back in 2018, looked beyond smitten as they gazed into each other's eyes whilst strolling along a pristine beach flooded with the amber light of the setting sun.

For the evening beach adventure, Joe looked his usual stylish self in a crisp, white linen shirt and a pair of sleek sunglasses. Professional dancer Dianne, meanwhile, resembled a beautiful beach babe in a ruffled teal mini dress complete with a Bardot neckline and a flippy skirt.

© Instagram Joe and Dianne first crossed paths in 2018

She wore her flaming red tresses down loose and accessorised with a chic straw hat to protect her eyes from the sun's rays.

Elsewhere, Joe shared a scenic photo of himself enjoying a family beach trip with Dianne and her little niece. The beachgoers appeared in their element as they made some final magical memories for 2023.

Reflecting on a "special year" Joe noted in his caption: "As the sun sets on another year, thank you to everyone that has made this year special to me. 'Cya next year!! tehehe' [red heart emoji] (also, look how beautiful @diannebuswell looks)".

© Instagram The couple enjoyed some quality time with Dianne's family

Unsurprisingly, the duo's fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section. Blown away by the sheer beauty in Joe's beach pictures, one follower noted: "Everything about these photos is stunning", while another remarked: "Wow these photos are insane! What light! And the happiness on your faces is just everything!"

© Getty Images The couple have been going from strength to strength

Other fans, meanwhile, were quick to draw attention to Joe and Dianne's incredible bond. One gushed: "You both make my heart melt! You're so clearly meant to be and it's lovely that you are enjoying such a restful break with family", while another sweetly added: "Heart meltingly cute. Wishing you both a very happy and healthy 2024 full of incredible new projects and memories".

© Instagram Joe and Dianne recently moved to Sussex

2023 has been a huge year for the couple! Back in October, lovebirds Joe and Dianne swapped their Sussex country bolthole for a glamorous Brighton mansion. Their lavish new home, which reportedly cost a whopping £3.5 million, boasts an indoor swimming pool, a gym, a sprawling garden and five gorgeous bedrooms.

Whilst the couple are relishing spending time in their new pad, they certainly haven't ruled out the possibility of expanding their little unit.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell comments about having children with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Musing on family life, Dianne told Women's Health in 2021: "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."