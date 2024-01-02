Dianne Buswell sizzles in barely-there outfit for romantic date night with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg enjoyed a romantic beach date during their time in Australia, with the YouTube star sharing a glimpse into their date, which included a picturesque sunset across the sands.

Dianne looked so pretty for the date, and as you can see in the clip below, she wore the most spellbinding outfit, with an oversized green shirt and matching pair of barely-there shorts. The 34-year-old carried her phone with her, and she had her signature red hair swept to the side as the dancer joined her beau on a wooden jetty.

Joe also uploaded a photo of the lovers posing together on the beach, with Dianne flashing a huge smile. The Wiltshire-born star looked suave in the snap, styling out a white shirt.

The couple travelled to Dianne's home country of Australia following the conclusion of the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing (which saw the professional finish as a runner-up to Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola), in order to support Dianne's dad who is living with cancer.

The star revealed that her dad had been diagnosed with cancer on 16th November with a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram account. Ahead of her tribute, Dianne revealed that her father had been unwell back in October after becoming overwhelmed with emotion during an episode of Strictly, which saw the flame-haired pro hold back tears as she thanked her celebrity partner Bobby Brazier for being her "rock".

Joe and Dianne have been able to enjoy some lighter moments despite the reason behind their trip, and on Saturday the 32-year-old uploaded a carousel of sun-drenched photos from his latest trip to Australia. Amongst the images, Joe posted a romantic snapshot of himself sweetly holding Dianne in a loving embrace.

The duo, who first met back in 2018, looked beyond smitten as they gazed into each other's eyes whilst strolling along a pristine beach flooded with the amber light of the setting sun.

For the evening beach adventure, Joe looked his usual stylish self in a crisp, white linen shirt and a pair of sleek sunglasses. Professional dancer Dianne, meanwhile, resembled a beautiful beach babe in a ruffled teal mini dress complete with a Bardot neckline and a flippy skirt.

Dianne is supporting her father through his health battle

Elsewhere, Joe shared a scenic photo of himself enjoying a family beach trip with Dianne and her little niece. The beachgoers appeared in their element as they made some final magical memories for 2023.

Reflecting on a "special year" Joe noted in his caption: "As the sun sets on another year, thank you to everyone that has made this year special to me. 'Cya next year!! tehehe' [red heart emoji] (also, look how beautiful @diannebuswell looks)".