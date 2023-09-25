'Throuple' Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz, Selena Gomez enjoy cozy night out in Paris

Brooklyn and Nicole recently vacationed together with the singer

While most envision a romantic evening in Paris consisting of intimate dinners or sunset strolls along the Seine, Brooklyn Beckham had a different approach.

He, alongside his wife Nicola Peltz and their dear friend Selena Gomez, was spotted soaking in the electrifying atmosphere at The Parc des Princes Stadium.

The occasion? A football match where Paris Saint Germain displayed dominance with a 4-0 win against Olympique Marseille.

Brooklyn, the 24-year-old progeny of David and Victoria Beckham, made quite a fashion statement.

Sporting a white T-shirt which showcased his extensively tattooed arms, black jeans, and a shaved head — an endeavor credited to Selena's younger sister Gracie, aged 10 — he looked every bit the contemporary style icon. His look was rounded off with a black jumper nonchalantly draped over his shoulders.

Nicola, on the other hand, exuded elegance in a black ensemble complemented by a matching leather jacket. The 28-year-old actress didn't miss out on the details either, accessorizing with chunky earrings and a plush fur blue bag.

Selena, the 31-year-old multi-talented actress and singer, wasn't one to be left behind in the style stakes.

She made heads turn in a figure-hugging leopard print maxi dress, keeping the evening chill at bay with a black jacket. Gold hoop earrings, a crossbody handbag, and her hair swept back into a sleek ponytail added finishing touches to her look.

Beyond her impeccable style, her vivacity was palpable as she laughed and chatted with Nicola throughout the game.

It's clear that the trio shares a close bond, evident from the candid selfie Selena uploaded to her Instagram Story. The snap captured a candid moment: Selena laughing with her hand over her face, Nicola with a beaming smile, and Brooklyn, hand on his shaved head, sharing in the joy.

The friendship between Nicola and Selena blossomed rather quickly, with their bond strengthening since their initial interaction in September 2022.

Their camaraderie was on full display as they ushered in the New Year in Mexico, and even got matching angel tattoos as a testament to their deep connection. This closeness even led to playful 'throuple' jokes, with Selena captioning a post, "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone." Nicola's enthusiastic reply? "Facts!" accompanied by heart and laughing emojis.

Their bond is so tight that Selena and Nicola recently vacationed together. Brooklyn, discussing the 'throuple' jests on The Jennifer Hudson Show, emphasized the beauty of their friendship, describing Selena as "such a sweet girl" and praising her immense talent.

He expressed contentment about his wife's new friendship, stating, "I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along."

Nicola also shed light on the genesis of her friendship with Selena in a chat with Cosmopolitan UK. Recounting their initial interaction at the Academy Gala, she remembered how they instantly "clicked."

She didn't hold back in showering praises on Selena, saying, "I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much. She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life."