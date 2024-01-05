Katie Holmes looks downcast in first appearance since ex-boyfriend's NYE engagement

Katie Holmes looked worlds away from her usual smiley demeanor during a solo stroll in New York City this week – days after her ex-boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. announced his engagement.

The 45-year-old actress appeared deep in thought and looked downcast as she marched through Manhattan on Wednesday, bundled up in a long, tailored, double-breasted black coat and dark sunglasses.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes made her first appearance since her ex's engagement on January 3

Her mood appeared to be much the same on Thursday, when she was pictured again walking the streets of NYC alone, wearing a brown coat, blue jeans, and matching white hat and mittens.

The Dawson's Creek alum's outings marked her first since Emilio, 34, revealed he had popped the question to his influencer girlfriend, Sammy Piccininni, 25, on New Year's Eve.

Katie and the chef dated for around eight months before they "parted ways amicably" in May 2021. They were pictured during several PDA-filled outings during their relationship, and the actress even declared her love for Emilio in a rare move on Instagram.

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Katie Holmes appeared downcast strolling in NYC on January 4

To mark her 42nd birthday in December 2020, Katie re-shared a post from Emilio, which read: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!" To which Katie responded in her comments: "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

After Katie, Emilio began a relationship with Sammy, and they made their romance official in August 2022. Five months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, and welcomed daughter Angelina Marie in June 2023.

Sammy shared the couple's engagement news on Instagram on New Year's Day after Emilio proposed at his NYC speakeasy Da Milio. Sharing a black and white photo of her and the restauranteur beaming at the camera while flashing her diamond ring, Sammy penned: "Starting this new year off in the best way imaginable.

"It is the honor of my life to get to spend forever with you, my soulmate. I love you more and more with each day that passes my baby. I thank God every day for you."

Emilio was quick to comment on his future wife's post and gushed: "Love you to infinity and beyond!!" along with two red heart emojis.

© MEGA Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. dated for around eight months

Sharing details of their engagement a few days later, Emilio revealed he was "super nervous" ahead of popping the question to Sammy in front of close family and friends.

"I said 2023 was going to be my year, and honestly it was," he told People. "I got engaged, I had a beautiful child. My daughter is six months now. I opened up [Da Milio], so I got a lot of [expletive] that I could gladly check off the box."

However, the couple are in no rush to start wedding planning. "We'll see what happens. For me, I don't like forcing anything," he added. "[We] just got engaged. There's no reason to put a flame on it."

© Gotham Katie and Emilio split in May 2021

Before her relationship with Emilio, Katie previously dated Jamie Foxx for six years and was married to Tom Cruise before that. They divorced in 2012 and share a 17-year-old daughter, Suri.

She was most recently in a relationship with musician Bobby Wooten III, but they reportedly ended their romance in December 2022.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.