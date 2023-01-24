Katie Holmes' ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. expecting first baby with new girlfriend The Dawson's Creek star split with the chef in May 2021

Katie Holmes' ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. is going to be a dad for the first time after announcing he's expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Sammy Piccininni.

The chef – who split from Katie in May 2021 – and Sammy took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday to announce the sex of their child, as well as share several photos from the reveal party.

"Half of me & half of you [heart emoji]. We're having a baby girl," the caption read. Emilio also added in the comments: "Real papaaaaa now."

Among the photos was one of the couple holding up ultrasound pictures and smiling for the camera while Sammy debuted her baby bump in a white dress.

There was also a shot of a delicious-looking cake decorated in blue and pink icing with a glitter-covered topper that read 'He or She' on it.

Emilio and Sammy went official with their relationship in August 2022. He dated Katie for around eight months before they "parted ways amicably" in May 2021.

Emilio and Sammy are expecting a baby girl

Katie and Emilio were pictured during several PDA-filled outings during their relationship, she even declared her love for him in a rare move on Instagram.

To mark her 42nd birthday in December 2020, Katie re-shared a post from Emilio, which read: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!"

To which Katie responded in her comments: "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

Katie and Emilio dated for around eight months

Katie previously dated Jamie Foxx for six years and was married to Tom Cruise before that. They divorced in 2012 and share 16-year-old daughter, Suri.

She was most recently in a relationship with musician Bobby Wooten III, but they reportedly ended their romance in December 2022.

