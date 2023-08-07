Ant McPartlin has shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Anne-Marie in celebration of their wedding anniversary. The Britian's Got Talent presenter took to X, previously known as Twitter, on the official Ant and Dec account to share a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

The vase was full of red and white roses as well as some lilies and other beautiful foliage. The presenter wrote in the caption: "Happy 2nd wedding Anniversary Mrs Mcp!! A x."

Ant's post was quickly met with congratulatory messages from his followers in honour of the milestone. One person wrote: "Happy anniversary guys, hope you have a lovely day, filled with love, smiles and new memories." Another said: "Awe happy anniversary to you both x."

A third added: "Ahhh Happy Anniversary both.... loving the flowers. You old romantic you," while a fourth penned: "Happy wedding anniversary to you Ant and your wife hope you have a fantastic day with each other and the kids and dogs."

Ant, 47, and Anne-Marie, 46, married in August 2021 at St Michael's Church in Heckfield at getting engaged the previous Christmas. The couple's stunning nuptials were attended by the bride and groom's closest family and friends including Ant's long-running TV partner and close pal, Declan Donnelly, who acted as best man.

Ant is notoriously private about his personal life, but he has opened up a handful of times about his relationship with Anne-Marie. Chatting to Digital Spy about popping the question over Christmas, he said: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I'm a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

Meanwhile, the couple now live in a gorgeous home in Wimbledon, southwest London, estimated to be worth around £6million. The couple purchased the property when Ant moved out of his marital home in Chiswick following his divorce from Lisa Armstrong.

Anne-Marie and Ant's home features a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and living area, a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and a swanky en-suite bathroom complete with a freestanding bathtub.

However, the couple have been met with some upset from the locals due to a planning application they put forward to their local council recently. The husband and wife had reportedly put in a request to cut down four cypress trees, a Weymouth pine and a yew due to them "spoiling" the view at their home.

However, it was met with a negative response. A letter of objection read online: "It appears that the trees are protected by a tree preservation order. No justification is given for felling these substantial trees, other than the applicant’s wish to allow re-landscaping of part of her garden.

"There is no suggestion that any of the trees are dangerous or diseased. The personal whim of the applicant should not override the benefit to the community and the environment in retaining these trees. We, therefore, request you to reject this application."