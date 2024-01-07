Fans baffled as Gwen Stefani gets her hands dirty showing off her 'blooming' garden

Fans couldn't get their heads around one detail as Gwen Stefani showed them her gardening plans for 2024.

The Voice judge, 54, took to Instagram to share with fans an insight into her hobby. She captioned the video: "2024 is blooming already" with a smiley face and floral emoji.

"Got ready to do a little gardening, just redoing these beds," she said pointing to her roses.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani gets her hands dirty gardening

The singer picked up some peonies and said "these are very incredible and I've never done them. They take 10 years to mature so I'll see you in 10 years."

Gwen fast-forwarded through the process of planting in a montage, giving fans an insight into her beautiful blooming garden. She pruned plants and dug roots up, getting her hands dirty in the process.

It seemed to be a family endeavor as one of her three sons waved across the garden and it even looked like her husband, country singer Blake Shelton, made an appearance as she showed off the blossoming flowers.

© Christopher Polk Gwen and husband Blake

But fans couldn't believe how long Gwen's acrylic nails were as she got stuck into the muddy hobby.

"The talent it must take to do any amount of gardening with those nails is mystifying", one fan commented, shocked at the long, square-cut acrylics with black and white floral tips.

Another added: "Not slamming her at all but how in the world do you garden with nails that long?"

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023.

It seemed that fans were utterly in awe of her for it, as one observed: "The fact that she does gardening with those nails makes me love her even more".

It seems that acrylic nails won't get in the way of green thumbs, as gardening is notoriously therapeutic. Gwen's fans shared their own love of gardening with her as they couldn't help but love watching her on her journey.

"Gardening is so therapeutic", one gushed. "Gorgeous!!! Love watching the gardens mature."

Another explained that their own peonies were over 10 years old now, adding a tip for "new peony planters" like Gwen. "The ants are normal and help the plants bloom, so just welcome them when they come".

"I love this", one person exclaimed. "Let me know if I can send you some specialty dahlia tubers in the spring."

It seems Gwen has gathered a community of gardeners, looking forward to following her on her green thumbed journey.