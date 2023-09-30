Goldie Hawn’s son proves he’s more nuts than ever with shocking video leaving his nephew cracking up

Never let it be said that Oliver Hudson is a man who takes himself seriously. The Cleaning Lady star took to Instagram on Friday September 29 to share a video of himself playing basketball - completely nude.

The actor left no commentary on the post, and fans – and family – were quick to leave their own remarks.

"This is offensive. Take off your sneakers!" quipped actor Adam Baldwin,referencing Oliver's decision to leave his sneakers and socks on in the video, while Oliver's nephew, Ryder Robinson – the eldest son of Kate Hudson – added: "Carrying the Lakers this year."

© Instagram Oliver is known for his unusual posts

"I can confidently say I've seen Oliver Hudson's bottom more than any other celebrity," retorted one follower as another laughed: "Putting the A in NBA."

"This man is unapologetically himself and comfortable with being free & silly," shared another.

© Getty Goldie Hawn is Oliver's mom

Oliver is a big fan of getting a rise out of his followers, whether it's posing nude, belting out to varying songs while cooking shirtless in his kitchen, or getting into silly back-and-forths online with sister Kate. He recently did exactly that when he posed both a question and complaint to fans, expressing his qualms with applying lotion – while resh out of the shower.

"Hey, Oliver Hudson, reporting live from fresh out of the shower," began the video, which saw him with wet hair, a black t-shirt, sitting on a floral sofa with a snowy mountain view behind him.

"I've got something to say," he added before confessing: "I… I'm dry-skinned, normally, just generally. So I've got to put lotion on."

But then he revealed that he hated "putting lotion on more than anything in the world," explaining: "I get out of the shower, it takes like an hour and a half, lathering up my arms, my chest, I get it in my back, my ass and my legs, and by the time I'm done putting lotion on, I'm exhausted. My heart rate is up to like 138, and it's just the worst thing that I have to do in my entire day."

© Fox Oliver Hudson in the Bahala Na episode of The Cleaning Lady

"Someone has got to figure out a better way to put lotion, to moisturize skin after a shower, you know what I mean?" he pleaded.

"Someone figure that out because… I'd rather just be a lizard, I guess, it's too much."





Oliver, whose mom of course is Goldie Hawn, lives between Los Angeles and Aspen, Colorado. "Happy birthday my handsome wild and crazy son @theoliverhudson! Deeply love you," Goldie captioned a picture of her and her eldest son earlier in September, as he celebrated his 46th birthday.

He has been married to his wife Erinn Bartlett since 2006, and they have three kids together, sons Wilder, 15, and Bodhi, 13, plus daughter Rio, nine.